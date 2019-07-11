Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Match to start at 3 pm IST
 
Nation Politics 11 Jul 2019 Rebel MLAs camping i ...
Nation, Politics

Rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai likely to board plane to Bengaluru in afternoon

PTI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 1:10 pm IST
The future course of action will be decided after the MLAs meet the speaker.
Fourteen MLAs -- including those of the Congress, the JD(S) and Independents -- have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly and withdrawing support to the coalition government. (Photo: ANI)
 Fourteen MLAs -- including those of the Congress, the JD(S) and Independents -- have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly and withdrawing support to the coalition government. (Photo: ANI)

 Mumbai: Fourteen Karnataka rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in Mumbai may fly back to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon to meet the Assembly Speaker, sources said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to meet the Speaker at 6 pm to convey to him their decision to resign. "The rebel MLAs can now appear before the Speaker in Karnataka. They are planning to book a flight at 2 pm to Bengaluru so that they can meet the speaker and put forth their statement," a source said.

 

Asked if some more ruling coalition MLAs in Karnataka were likely to switch sides, he said, "They will join these legislators in Bengaluru itself. The future course of action will be decided after the MLAs meet the speaker," he said.

Fourteen MLAs -- including those of the Congress, the JD(S) and Independents -- have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly and withdrawing support to the coalition government.

...
Tags: rebel mlas, congress-jd(s) coalition, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To a question on the decline of the domestic civil aviation market, Puri said that it is only a 'narrative' that the domestic civil aviation market is declining. (Photo: ANI)

Government would ensure Air India is purchased by an Indian entity: Puri

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the residence of former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Jaising and the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by her husband Anand Grover, officials said. (Photo: File)

Being targeted due to our work for human rights: Indira Jaising on CBI raids

'Centre must hold talks with Pakistan, just like rival factions in Afghanistan,' Naitonal Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Centre trying to open RSS branches in J&K, divide people in valley’: Farooq Abdullah

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

AIMIM appoints Imtiaz Jaleel as its state president for Maharashtra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor with Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Vatican to dig up graves in search of teen who went missing 36 years ago

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie. (Photo: AP)
 

Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation.
 

Indian workers toil in cold Indian Himalayan desert to repair world’s highest roads

According to the non-government Aajeevika Bureau agency, millions work in hazardous conditions with little legal or social protection. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shock iPhone cancellation is tragic news for Apple faithful

If Apple had enough of faith in its 3D Touch, then they would have continued to provide support for it and would have continued to include it in its 2019 iPhones.
 

Should mileage be the only factor for buying a used car?

The service history will also point to any repairs or part replacements that were made and if the parts used were genuine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Giriraj Singh expresses concerns about India's rising population

Union Minister Giriraj Singh seems to have courted controversy again on Thursday when he expressed concerns about the rising population in the country and linked it to religion. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, other leaders protest in Parl complex over K'taka, Goa crisis

A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Goa CM

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)

Alerted by India, Lankan coast guard intercepts boats carrying drugs from Pak

Two boats carrying banned drugs from Pakistani coast city Karachi to Sri Lanka were intercepted by Sri Lankan Coast guards on Wednesday. The operation was successfully executed based on the inputs by Indian security agencies. (Representational Image)

India wants neighbourly relations but Pak failed to create atmosphere: MEA

India wants normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan but it failed to create an atmosphere free from terror, the government said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham