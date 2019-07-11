Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP) World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Match to start at 3 pm IST
 
Nation Politics 11 Jul 2019 AIMIM appoints Imtia ...
Nation, Politics

AIMIM appoints Imtiaz Jaleel as its state president for Maharashtra

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra scheduled later this year.
In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
 In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appointed Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel as its new Maharashtra state president.

The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra scheduled later this year.

 

In a press statement on Wednesday, AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Shaker Patni will continue as the party's president for Mumbai.

AIMIM has also appointed three regional presidents for Maharashtra with Aqueel Mujawar being given the charge of western Maharashtra, Nazim Shaikh of Vidarbha and Feroz Lala of Marathwada.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM expanded its footprint outside Hyderabad by winning the Aurangabad seat.

...
Tags: aimim, imtiaz jaleel, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

To a question on the decline of the domestic civil aviation market, Puri said that it is only a 'narrative' that the domestic civil aviation market is declining. (Photo: ANI)

Government would ensure Air India is purchased by an Indian entity: Puri

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the residence of former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Jaising and the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by her husband Anand Grover, officials said. (Photo: File)

Being targeted due to our work for human rights: Indira Jaising on CBI raids

'Centre must hold talks with Pakistan, just like rival factions in Afghanistan,' Naitonal Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Centre trying to open RSS branches in J&K, divide people in valley’: Farooq Abdullah

Two more rebel MLAs from Karnataka joined their dissident colleagues, who are staying at a hotel in Mumbai, on Thursday, a source said. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: 2 more MLAs join dissidents at Mumbai hotel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

Shraddha Kapoor with Rohan Shrestha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Vatican to dig up graves in search of teen who went missing 36 years ago

Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class aged 15, and theories have circulated for decades about who took her and where her body may lie. (Photo: AP)
 

Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

The new V grade comes with advanced and comfortable features, including 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment with navigation.
 

Indian workers toil in cold Indian Himalayan desert to repair world’s highest roads

According to the non-government Aajeevika Bureau agency, millions work in hazardous conditions with little legal or social protection. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shock iPhone cancellation is tragic news for Apple faithful

If Apple had enough of faith in its 3D Touch, then they would have continued to provide support for it and would have continued to include it in its 2019 iPhones.
 

Should mileage be the only factor for buying a used car?

The service history will also point to any repairs or part replacements that were made and if the parts used were genuine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka crisis: 2 more MLAs join dissidents at Mumbai hotel

Two more rebel MLAs from Karnataka joined their dissident colleagues, who are staying at a hotel in Mumbai, on Thursday, a source said. (Photo: File)

Rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai likely to board plane to Bengaluru in afternoon

Fourteen MLAs -- including those of the Congress, the JD(S) and Independents -- have been staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Powai after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly and withdrawing support to the coalition government. (Photo: ANI)

Giriraj Singh expresses concerns about India's rising population

Union Minister Giriraj Singh seems to have courted controversy again on Thursday when he expressed concerns about the rising population in the country and linked it to religion. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, other leaders protest in Parl complex over K'taka, Goa crisis

A number of top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma, protested near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and shouted slogans. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

No decision on cabinet reshuffle, central leadership to take call: Goa CM

He also said that the merger of MLAs has been unconditional. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham