Two persons die in protests over comments against Prophet

Kolkata, Berhampore, Ranchi: Two persons died of gunshot wounds in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi while fresh violence was reported in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday as tension prevailed in several parts of the country a day after the protests against the remarks by BJP's former functionaries on Prophet Mohammad.

A bandh was observed on Saturday in Ranchi, on a call by Hindu outfits against the violence and internet was suspended in the district.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren formed a two-member committee to investigate the violence that left two persons dead and at least 24 injured.

Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi, 22, who had gunshot wounds on his head, and Mohammad Sahil, 24, with bullet injuries on neck, died during treatment at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. Both were residents of Ranchi.

Blaming the BJP for the violence in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee removed two IPS officers from their posts to control damage of their apparent failure in tackling the obstructive agitation and clashes since June 9.

Ms Banerjee tweeted, "As I said earlier, violent incidents are being orchestrated in Howrah by halting public life for two days. There are some political parties behind this and they want to trigger riots but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. Why would people suffer for the sin committed by the BJP?"

The transfer of the police officers came after a patient, Chitta Sinha (48), died after falling ill in a stranded train at Kharagpur station due to a rail blockade in Howrah-Kharagpur section and died on Friday.

Lashing out at Banerjee, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged, "The CM did not act on time to stop the violence in contrast to her counterparts in many BJP and non-BJP ruled states including Jharkhand did." He was arrested by the police for forcibly trying to enter the district.

In Uttar Pradesh, police arrested nearly 240 persons on charges of violence and clashes with the police, Cases were also registered in Delhi, Maharashtra and other states.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP of not taking timely action against ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He said that nobody should indulge in violence over the issue and police should also not take the law into their hands.