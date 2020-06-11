79th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

287,166

8,852

Recovered

140,979

5,129

Deaths

8,107

241

Maharashtra94041445163438 Tamil Nadu3684119333326 Delhi3281012245984 Gujarat21554147431347 Uttar Pradesh116106971321 Rajasthan116008569259 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal93283779432 Karnataka6041286269 Bihar5698293434 Andhra Pradesh5247286978 Haryana5209180745 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana41111817156 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala216290518 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Politics 11 Jun 2020 Shivraj Chouhan' ...
Nation, Politics

Shivraj Chouhan's leaked clip exposes BJP plot to topple Kamal Nath govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 11, 2020, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2020, 10:41 am IST
Chouhan is also heard saying that it was not possible to pull down the Kamal Nath government without the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI photo)
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI photo)

An audio clip in which Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan can allegedly be heard saying that the Central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party wanted the Kamal Nath government to fall went viral on Wednesday, triggering a huge political row.

Mr Chouhan is also heard saying in the purported 9.28-minute long audio clip that it was not possible to pull down the Kamal Nath government without the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalist, former Congress MLA Tulsi Silawat.

 

The Congress, which has all along maintained that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to pull down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to “capture” power in MP, seized the opportunity to attack the ruling party and even threatened legal action.

“I have been maintaining from the very beginning that there was a conspiracy to pull down my duly elected government… The audio has established that the BJP’s Central leadership had conspired to pull down my government even though it enjoyed majority,” former chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath said.

Working president of MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Jitu Patwari said his party may move court against the BJP for having plotted to dislodge an elected government following the expose in the purported audio.

Mr Chouhan was reportedly addressing BJP workers of Sanware Assembly constituency in Indore on Monday when he allegedly said in Hindi, “The Central leadership (of BJP) decided that the (Kamal Nath) government should fall. They (the Kamal Nath government) will ruin and destroy (the state)… Tell me, was it possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Bhai? There was no other way.”  

The “Tulsi Bhai” referred to in the clip is former health minister who joined the BJP along with Mr Scindia.

“In the coming bypoll if Tulsi Silawat doesn’t become MLA again, will I be able to remain CM, will the BJP government survive?” he allegedly said, exhorting BJP workers to overcome their differences and work for Mr Silawat’s victory in the upcoming by-elections in the Sanwer Assembly seat.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs, loyal to Mr Scindia, had resigned from the Assembly leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government on March 20, paving the way for Mr Chouhan to return as chief minister for the fourth time.

All the 22 ex-Congress MLAs later joined the BJP with Mr Scindia. Two of them, Mr Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, have been inducted into the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet.

The BJP has vehemently denied any role in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government. Neither the saffron party’s Central leadership nor Mr Chouhan have reacted to the audio clip yet

But the party’s state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal dismissed the charge that it had a hand in the fall of the Kamal Nath government.

“Infighting in Congress had led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government,” he said.

...
Tags: chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, kamal nath government, jyotiraditya scindia, madhya pradesh political crisis
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Representative image

Karnataka bans online classes for children from KG to Class 5

Dark clouds gather in the sky over Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. PTI photo

COVID-19 spreading at an alarming rate in Telangana: Central team warns GHMC, state

Bombay high court has directed the government of Maharashtra to furnish details of the health condition of HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang. ( Photo- Twitter)

PMC bank scam: Bombay High Court seeks info on health condition of Wadhawans

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Palghar lynching: Supreme Court seeks Maharashtra government's response on pleas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Priyanka Twitter Vadra' not national leader, couldn't even help Rahul win: Maurya

File image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (AP)

RJD launches utensil banging campaign against Amit Shah's rally

RJD members, led by senior leader Rabri Devi protest in Patna on Sunday. (Twitter/RJD)

PM Modi's unscientific stunts cannot control pandemic: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI photo)

Akal Takht jathedar: Sikhs will accept Khalistan if government offers it

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. The Indian military's June 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, called Operation Blue Star, was aimed at flushing out militants holed up inside demanding an independent Sikh homeland. The struggle culminated in the deadly storming of the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine. (AFP)

PM Modi's vocal for local slogan to divert attention from real issues: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham