Plaque of former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vandalised

Machilipatnam: Tension gripped the Zilla Parishad office premises here after some unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a plaque carrying the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday night.

The incident happened ahead a scheduled meeting organised by the Zilla Parishad of Krishna District members in its office on Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.

An investigation in the matter is underway.