Plaque of former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vandalised

ANI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.
According to police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaque which has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 According to police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaque which has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI)

Machilipatnam: Tension gripped the Zilla Parishad office premises here after some unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a plaque carrying the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday night.

According to Police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaque which has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister.

 

The incident happened ahead a scheduled meeting organised by the Zilla Parishad of Krishna District members in its office on Tuesday.

Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

