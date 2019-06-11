Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 11 Jun 2019 Only time will decid ...
Nation, Politics

Only time will decide on single person leadership: D Jayakumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2019, 3:05 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 5:49 am IST
On many voices emerging in favour of a single leadership, Jayakumar said such internal matters should not be discussed in public.
D Jayakumar
 D Jayakumar

Chennai: Denying any rift in the party, AIADMK senior and State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has said that only time will decide on whether the party required a single person leadership. “But for now following the diktat issued by the high command, it will be wise for the members to maintain silence,” Jayakumar told reporters said.

Party legislator Rajan Chellappa in Madurai had triggered a controversy on Saturday advocating ‘single leadership’ for the AIADMK instead of the present dual control by convener O Panneerselvam and joint convener Edappadi Palaniswami. The party functioned better under unitary leadership seen during the times of founder MGR and successor Amma (Jayalalithaa), Chellappa had said. He was backed by another party MLA, ‘Kunnam’ Ramachandran, making similar demand on Sunday and further strengthening the speculation that serious revolt is brewing in the ruling party following the rout in the recent Parliament poll.

 

Following this, the duo issued a statement (Sunday) appealing to party lieutenants to desist from rushing to the media with individual views and statements. There was also a call to the district secretaries and the MLAs to participate in a meeting at the Chennai headquarters on Wednesday (June 12) to discuss organisational issues. The statement received derisive criticism from some quarters saying it lacked the firmness of Amma.

Obviously under pressure from the leadership, Rajan Chellappa made a climb-down and declared that everyone in the party, including himself, “must abide by the decisions taken by the (dual) leadership”. At the same time, he also insisted he had not intended any wrong while making that unitary leadership demand.

Still, the debate and doubts refused to die down regarding possible shake-up in the leadership. Handling one such question at his media interaction at Chennai on Monday, Minister Jayakumar in his usual dramatic style dismissed the ‘internal dissent’ rumours and declared that both EPS and OPS “have been managing the party and the government quite well after Amma’s demise”.  

“This (unitary leadership) is not an issue to be decided by the MLAs, Ministers or office bearers of the party. The AIADMK is like a banyan tree with its roots spread everywhere….Crores of cadres will be involved in decision-making. So, time will decide on single leadership,” Jayakumar said.

He said the ‘enemies’ of the party—reference to the Opposition DMK—were waiting “like the hungry whale and the shark” for an opportunity to split the AIADMK and bring down the government.

“Everyone in the party must realise this danger and stay united under the coordinator and joint coordinator; should discuss party affairs only internally and not in public”, said Jayakumar, adding that until such internal discussions, all the party members, including district functionaries and MLAs, should remain 'gupchup' (silent).

 “Breaking the AIADMK is the opposition's pipe dream and it will never happen. Even so, we should not give scope for them to take advantage,” said Jayakumar, adding that MGR and Amma during their lifetime had pulled the chariot that was the AIADMK “and now it is our duty to carry forward their legacy, the party”.

Minister Jayakumar said although the party faced difficulties after the demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa), it overcame the hurdles and presently possesses the two-leaves symbol and the faith of 1.5 crore cadres.

 He also said the call for a single charismatic leader by Chellappa was merely his opinion and it did not indicate fissures in the party. On many voices emerging in favour of a single leadership, he said such internal matters should not be discussed in public. The minister expressed confidence that the meeting of party MLAs and senior functionaries scheduled for Wednesday would go well and that the party would finalise its strategy to face the upcoming Local body polls. “We will win the local body polls and also the 2021 Assembly elections,” he said.

 While addressing party members in Madurai on Monday, Chellappa said everyone including him, was duty bound to abide by the party leadership.

“Our aim is to strengthen the party and we have no ulterior motive,” he said apparently referring to his controversial call. Averring that the true followers of MGR would not go anywhere, he said he and others were prepared to do what the party says.

...
Tags: d. jayakumar, rajan chellappa, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

engineering education is being revamped as per the model curriculum of the AICTE. The syllabus of the B. Tech courses is also being revised in tune with the AICTE model Curriculum.

Engineering a change

Fr James Mullaseri, principal, KE School, Mannanam, congratulates engineering entrance examination rank holders and the students of the school Goudam Govind (2nd rank), Vishnu Vinod (1st rank) and Mevitt Mathew (5th rank) on Monday. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)

Thiruvananthapuram: Boys bag top 10 ranks in state engineering entrance

Ramnath Kovind

Debt-ridden bizman petitions President for mercy killing

H.D. Kumaraswamy

‘JSW proposal cleared after a thorough scrutiny’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

Telangana cop A Nagamallu (Photo: ANI)
 

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

'Rato Machhindranath' chariot festival concluded in Nepal's Lalitpur district on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meet Jessica Cox: The world’s first pilot without arms

To become the first pilot, she realised that she wouldn't be able to use all the traditional controls. (Photo: www.JessicaCox.com)
 

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)
 

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

The French president offered the young oak to Trump on the occasion of a state visit to Washington in 2018, and the two shovelled dirt around it under the watchful eyes of their wives -- and cameras from around the world.(Photo: AP)
 

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

Earlier, Zhang made history on August 7, 2016, when he performed his first flight around the world in a propeller-driven aircraft. He landed safely on September 24 after completing the trip in 49 days. (Photo: illinoisalumni.org)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana: Congress' Bhatti Vikramarka calls off his indefinite strike

Bhatti Vikramarka broke his fast after 48 hours in the presence of senior leaders of Congress party. (Photo: ANI)

BJP submits memorandum to Gov over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

'Centre fuming communal tension using social media' says Mamata Banerjee

During the press meet, she announced the launch of a toll-free number for registration of public grievances. (Photo: ANI)

Inquiry confirms allegations against BJD MLA who forced engineer to do sit-ups

Patnagarh sub-collector had been tasked with probing the incident. (Photo: Representational)

UP CM Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham