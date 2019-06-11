Cricket World Cup 2019

4 Governors, including Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, meet Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
The home minister discussed with the governors issues concerning their respective states, the official said.
The governors met Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge on June 1. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Governors of four states including Rajasthan met Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.

Apart from Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, the governors who met the home minister are Gujarat's Om Prakash Kohli, Karnataka's Vajubhai Vala and Uttarakhand's Baby Rani Maurya. The governors met Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge on June 1. The home minister discussed with the governors issues concerning their respective states, the official said.

 

