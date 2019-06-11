2 dead, 4 injured in explosion in West Bengal's ​​Kankinara

West Bengal: Two people killed, four injured in an explosion in ​​Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) on Monday night. According to reports, the unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb.

“We are scared as there also have been robberies in the area. We demand administration to help us," said locals.

Security has been beefed up in the area after the attack.

Kankinara, which comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, and neighbouring towns of Bhatpara have been hit by violence since elections when a former Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh joined the BJP and defeated sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi.