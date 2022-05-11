Nation Politics 11 May 2022 Ready for debate on ...
Nation, Politics

Ready for debate on sharing Krishna river water between AP, TS: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Power tariff hikes place a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the people, Bandi pointed out
Sanjay said that he was accepting the challenge from TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove that the BJP was providing funds and assistance to the state. — Facebook
 Sanjay said that he was accepting the challenge from TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove that the BJP was providing funds and assistance to the state. — Facebook

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said he was accepting the challenge from TRS for a debate on the distribution of Krishna river water between AP and Telangana, and on the misuse of Central funds given to Telangana.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district on Day 27 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said that he was accepting the challenge from TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove that the BJP was providing funds and assistance to the state.

 

He wondered if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or his son, would be willing to engage in a debate with him on these issues. “I will be on the padayatra for four more days and they are welcome to come for a debate,” he said.

Sanjay also wanted to know if Chandrashekar Rao was ready to face a referendum on the increased power tariffs in the state. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Sanjay said that the BJP would launch a Gandhian struggle and continue it till hikes are withdrawn.

“The hikes place a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the people. On the other hand, when electricity officials go to the Old City to collect payments for bills, they are attacked and your government does nothing. The BJP will not rest until tariff hikes are withdrawn,” he said.

 

...
Tags: debate on krishna river water sharing, power tariff hike telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI Photo)

SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition cases: Centre to SC

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Karnataka govt bans use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am

Workers ride their bicycles to return home as dark clouds hover in the skies owing to Cyclone Asani, in Birbhum, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Asani weakens as it approaches Andhra coast

The minister said the new building to be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore with his personal funds, would have 14 classrooms in two floors and would be completed in nine months. — Twitter

KTR to build school in memory of grandma in native Konapur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Prashant Kishor set for padyatra across Bihar; says no political party for now

Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->