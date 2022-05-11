Ready for debate on sharing Krishna river water between AP, TS: Bandi

Sanjay said that he was accepting the challenge from TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove that the BJP was providing funds and assistance to the state. — Facebook

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said he was accepting the challenge from TRS for a debate on the distribution of Krishna river water between AP and Telangana, and on the misuse of Central funds given to Telangana.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Tommidi Rekula village in Ranga Reddy district on Day 27 of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said that he was accepting the challenge from TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao to prove that the BJP was providing funds and assistance to the state.

He wondered if Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or his son, would be willing to engage in a debate with him on these issues. “I will be on the padayatra for four more days and they are welcome to come for a debate,” he said.

Sanjay also wanted to know if Chandrashekar Rao was ready to face a referendum on the increased power tariffs in the state. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Sanjay said that the BJP would launch a Gandhian struggle and continue it till hikes are withdrawn.

“The hikes place a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the people. On the other hand, when electricity officials go to the Old City to collect payments for bills, they are attacked and your government does nothing. The BJP will not rest until tariff hikes are withdrawn,” he said.