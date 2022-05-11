Nation Politics 11 May 2022 Narayana arrest: No ...
Nation, Politics

Narayana arrest: No bias, all are equal before law, say YSRC leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Roja says Naidu and Lokesh are pests
AP Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation.(DC)
 AP Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation.(DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly defending the arrest of TDP leader and former minister Ponguru Narayana in the Tenth class question paper leak and mass copying case, ruling YSR Congress leaders said the state has sent a strong message that all are equal before law.

The YSRC government is not vindictive as is being projected by a section of media, they said.

 

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation.

“He turned copying and other malpractices into an organised crime and emerged as a specialist in encouraging mass copying and question paper leaks to break records in achieving 100 per cent pass percentage for his institutions.”

The adviser said all such unhealthy and criminal practices were encouraged during Chandrababu Naidu’s term in government. “The present chief Minister shall not support such malpractices as it could impact students' future in the long run.”

 

Ramakrishna Reddy said Konda Reddy, an associate of chief minister Jagan was also arrested. “We believe all are equal before law and the arrests justify the mandate given to Jagan Mohan Reddy by a rejection of Chandrababu Naidu and his governance which had failed to check such malpractices.”

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said law will take its course in the Class 10 question paper leak case. “We have arrested about 60 persons of which 22 are from private institutions, including the vice principal of Narayana Schools,” he said.

 

Minister for energy Ramachandra Reddy said the malpractice vis-à-vis SSC question papers had taken place in all of the Narayana educational institutions. He recalled that the police have arrested 60 persons in this connection, including Narayana and refuted allegations of political bias. The police made the arrests based on emerging facts, he said.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has clarified that the AP CID arrested Narayana after there was preliminary evidence of his involvement in the leak of the question papers. He alleged that the Narayana Educational Institutions were getting top ranks with the help of exam malpractices. This turned out to be a huge scandal, he said.

 

Minister for tourism RK Roja termed Chandrababu and Lokesh as “pests”. She said, “The government is taking action as per law and there is no bias.”

...
Tags: class x question paper leak case, all are equal before law, ysrc not vindictive, mass copying organised crime, 100 per cent results for narayana institutions, botsa satyanarayana, 60 people arrested, roja, ambati rambabu, ponguru narayana arrest
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

Rama Rao said the government had deposited Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Very soon, the government would sanction ration cards to those who have not received them. — By arrangement

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

YSRC focus on urban development



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Prashant Kishor set for padyatra across Bihar; says no political party for now

Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->