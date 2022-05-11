Narayana arrest: No bias, all are equal before law, say YSRC leaders

AP Government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation.(DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly defending the arrest of TDP leader and former minister Ponguru Narayana in the Tenth class question paper leak and mass copying case, ruling YSR Congress leaders said the state has sent a strong message that all are equal before law.

The YSRC government is not vindictive as is being projected by a section of media, they said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna said the state government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation.

“He turned copying and other malpractices into an organised crime and emerged as a specialist in encouraging mass copying and question paper leaks to break records in achieving 100 per cent pass percentage for his institutions.”

The adviser said all such unhealthy and criminal practices were encouraged during Chandrababu Naidu’s term in government. “The present chief Minister shall not support such malpractices as it could impact students' future in the long run.”

Ramakrishna Reddy said Konda Reddy, an associate of chief minister Jagan was also arrested. “We believe all are equal before law and the arrests justify the mandate given to Jagan Mohan Reddy by a rejection of Chandrababu Naidu and his governance which had failed to check such malpractices.”

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said law will take its course in the Class 10 question paper leak case. “We have arrested about 60 persons of which 22 are from private institutions, including the vice principal of Narayana Schools,” he said.

Minister for energy Ramachandra Reddy said the malpractice vis-à-vis SSC question papers had taken place in all of the Narayana educational institutions. He recalled that the police have arrested 60 persons in this connection, including Narayana and refuted allegations of political bias. The police made the arrests based on emerging facts, he said.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has clarified that the AP CID arrested Narayana after there was preliminary evidence of his involvement in the leak of the question papers. He alleged that the Narayana Educational Institutions were getting top ranks with the help of exam malpractices. This turned out to be a huge scandal, he said.

Minister for tourism RK Roja termed Chandrababu and Lokesh as “pests”. She said, “The government is taking action as per law and there is no bias.”