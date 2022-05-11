Nation Politics 11 May 2022 Gadapa Gadapaku Mana ...
Nation, Politics

Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam mass contact programme from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 11, 2022, 6:40 am IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The MLAs would make visits to the households in their jurisdiction as per the schedule finalised by the respective district collectors
YSRC legislators, party in-charges and leaders are taking the nine-months-long house-to-house mass contact programme. (DC)
VIJAYAWADA: The Jagan-led YSRC government has changed the name its mega mass contact campaign 'Gadapa Gadapaku' YSRC to Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, which will be kickstarted on Wednesday in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

YSRC legislators, party in-charges and leaders are taking the nine-months-long house-to-house mass contact programme as a curtain-raiser for the 2024 assembly elections.

 

Secretary to AP government, GSRKR Vijay Kumar, issued government order, RT-68, on Tuesday night with a listing of the guidelines.

The order said the state has witnessed an unprecedented welfare momentum during the last three years. “The YSRC government is committed to the welfare of the poor, the vulnerable and the disadvantaged sections of the society and has made commendable progress in the past three years, with 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto having been fulfilled.”

“Providing benefits to all the eligible persons irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and political affiliation on a saturation basis – and with transparency and social audit -- turned out to be the hallmark of the entire welfare mechanism, where no one is left behind,” it said.

 

It added: “The Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat System aided by the Volunteer mechanism has truly lifted the spirits of the citizens and reposed confidence in the government as the benefits are now made available at their doorsteps in a transparent, accountable and corruption-free manner.”

“Now that the benefit distribution process has been implemented through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, especially with the introduction of the 'Annual Welfare Calendar', the state government has, on the occasion of completion of its three-year term, decided to further enhance the process by taking public feedback on any improvement in the process, if needed, through personal enquiries with the households by the MLAs in their respective constituencies.”

 

The prime objective of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, it said, is to create awareness among the public about the schemes and programmes of the government; to ensure that the benefits reach the last mile beneficiary covering all the eligible beneficiaries; and seek feedback /suggestions from the public for process improvement and further improve the service delivery.”

The MLAs would make visits to the households in their jurisdiction as per the schedule finalised by the respective district collectors within the limits of Grama/Ward Sachivalayam. The MLAs shall visit all the households in all Villages/Wards along with public representatives and officers at Mandal/Municipality and Village/ Ward levels from 11th May onwards.

 

The programme will be continued till all the households in their jurisdiction get exhaustively covered.

The  MLAs, during their village visits, will carry the booklets listing the last three years’ achievements covering all important schemes. The district collectors in the state will coordinate with the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam at district level up until its completion.

Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna called upon all to conduct the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme on the lines of a festival with full energy and enthusiasm. He said all MLAs will join the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam in their respective constituencies and will visit every house.

 

Tags: gadapa gadapaku mana prabhutvam, mega mass contact campaign, 2024 assembly elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


