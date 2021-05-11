Nation Politics 11 May 2021 Focus on Covid, not ...
Focus on Covid, not Rajendar, underlines TRS leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Sammi Reddy said opposition and ruling party leaders are offering costly vehicles and contracts to people’s representatives in Huzurabad
Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter @EATALAOffice)
 Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter @EATALAOffice)

KARIMNAGAR: Former Jammikunta agriculture market committee (AMC) chairman Tummeti Sammi Reddy on Tuesday regretted that when people are dying due to non-availability of oxygen in the on-going pandemic situation, people are playing politics to lure away supporters of ex-minister Etala Rajendar.

In a statement, Sammi Reddy said since past few days, opposition and ruling party leaders are offering costly vehicles and contracts to people’s representatives in Huzurabad, who have won with the support of Etala Rajendar.

 

He maintained that the former minister continues to have enormous popularity not only in Huzurabad region but the entire state, as he had helped people of all sections for past seven years, irrespective of their caste and communal affiliations. But attempts are now being made to spoil Rajendar’s image.

Asking the former leader’s supporters not to succumb to allurements, Sammi Reddy pointed out, “Rajendar was with you in your hard times and will continue to look after you. Do not take any hasty decision.”

He pointed out that many people in Huzurabad region are suffering due to non-availability of beds and lack of oxygen in hospitals. Try to help such people as well as farmers, who are waiting at purchasing centres to sell their produce, he underlined.

 

...
