Tirupati district disappointed as no MLA makes it to cabinet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Apr 11, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:13 am IST
The Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the SC community, along with Satyavedu, Sullurpeta and Gudur Assembly segments
The names of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), K. Adimulam (Satyavedu), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Gudur) and K. Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) had done the rounds ahead the Cabinet reshuffle. — Indianrailinfo
TIRUPATI: Despite having a higher population of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, no MLA from the newly formed Tirupati district got a Cabinet berth in Monday’s reshuffle. This has not gone down well with many in the district.

After the reorganisation of districts, Tirupati district has seven Assembly segments —Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Chandragiri from the erstwhile Chittoor district and from the Nellore district Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpeta. With the merger of three segments from Nellore district, Tirupati district is now known for its higher SC population.

 

The Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency is reserved for the SC community, along with Satyavedu, Sullurpeta and Gudur Assembly segments.

The names of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), K. Adimulam (Satyavedu), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Gudur) and K. Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) had done the rounds ahead the Cabinet reshuffle.

“Tirupati district has certain importance so we deserve a minister. It is the most populated district, and the biggest hub for health and educational institutes and industries which make big contribution towards the state economy. Even if we consider the MLAs ratio, we should get at least one minister. It is important to have a minister as we will have a stake in the government and can push to get our problems and rights resolved,” said a senior YSRC leader who asked not to be named.

 

Asked why no one from the district was included in the Cabinet, a state-level leader said that ministers were chosen by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in consultation with senior party leadership. “A few MLAs have proven their loyalty to the party and they may be considered in the future. No matter what, we will further work to strengthen the party and the government,” he added.

Supporters of Chittoor MLA J. Srinivasulu from the dominant Balija community appeared to be disappointed as were the associates of senior MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy of Piler.

 

It is learnt that the Chief Minister has directed senior party leaders to meet hopefuls who could not get a berth.

...
