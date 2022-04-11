Thippeswamy picked for Cabinet, then dropped

ANANTAPUR: It was a day of highs and lows for Madakasira MLA M. Thippeswamy on Sunday. His name was in the list for the new Cabinet but was dropped at the last minute. His brother-in law and minister Adimulapu Suresh, who was earlier dropped, was retained.

This led to displeasure among Thippeswamy’s aides in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts — both of which now have no minister.

In the first list, Thippeswamy was included under the SC category as the only minister from Satya Sai district. Things changed quickly afterwards. There were celebrations when Thippeswamy’s names was first announced, which died down after news reached that he had been dropped.

“It hurt the sentiments of party cadres,” a leader from Madakasria said. He said there would have been no issue if Thiippeswamy had not been picked in the first instance. But selecting him and dropping him had caused heartburn.

Kalyanadurgam MLA Ushasri Charan of the Kuruba community from Anantapur district was picked for the Cabinet and minister Shankara Narayana dropped.

Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy of Annamayya district headquarters said he was happy working for the party under headship of Jagan Mohan Reddy and was least bothered about a Cabinet berth.

In Kurnool district, MLAs who had joined the YSRC from the TD were unhappy that ministers G. Jayaram and B. Rajendranath continued in the Cabinet.