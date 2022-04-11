Nation Politics 11 Apr 2022 Sasikala's plea ...
Nation, Politics

Sasikala's plea against expulsion rejected by TN court

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2022, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 2:43 pm IST
The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. (File Image)
 Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. (File Image)

Chennai: A court here on Monday dismissed expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's plea against her removal in a party general council in 2017.

The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami, the party's Legal Wing Joint Secretary A M Babu Murugavel said.

 

Sasikala had moved the city civil court earlier contending that the AIADMK general council held in 2017, which expelled her as general secretary, was not valid. The general council was held in the wake of the merger of the then separate factions headed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

...
Tags: aiadmk leader v.k. sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. (ANI)

Jharkhand cable-car mishap: One dead, 48 trapped, IAF takes over rescue operation

A poster of BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar mentions,

Poster war between TRS-BJP amid protest over paddy row

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a sit-in protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy, in New Delhi, Monday, April 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Dharna begins in Delhi; KCR gives 24 hours deadline to Modi-government

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. (Representational image: PTI)

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS Congress pins hopes on Rahul visit to Warangal

Rahul Gandhi — PTI

Nadda kicks off Himachal Pradesh poll battle with road show

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->