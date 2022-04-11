Rs.2000 crore worth TS land went private: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the TRS government allocated government land worth Rs 2,000 crore to private persons at Shaikpet in Hyderabad. “Who is the gang leader, behind this land parcel allotment,” he questioned. “Is it possible to hand over valuable land worth Rs 2,000 crore to private persons without the knowledge of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao?” he questioned.

In an exclusive report published in these columns the suspicious allotment of government land to S.N. Cooperative society was exposed. Reacting to the development, Revanth Reddy demanded immediate cancellation of the layout permission given to survey number 327 at Shaikpet. “Government land should be protected,” he said.

The Congress chief said that chief secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar would not have not dared to allot the prime government land to the private persons without directives from the Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO). Revanth Reddy said that the people of Telangana state want to know, who is the kingpin behind the allotment of valuable government land.

Revanth Reddy reportedly directed Congress leaders to go through the land scam in Shaikpet and are planning to launch an agitation over the issue. It has turned out to be a sensational report in realty sector and political circles as the prime government land was allotted to private persons under suspicious circumstances.

Reacting to the paddy procurement issue, the Congress leader criticised the TRS and BJP governments stating that the state and Centre are politicising the issue. “They are doing "Galli to Delhi (street to national capital) politics on paddy, despite making arrangements for the procurement,” he said. Taking it as an advantage, traders are duping the farmers, he alleged. TRS and BJP will have to get ready to experience the anger of farmers soon, Revanth Reddy said on Twitter.