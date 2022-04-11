Nation Politics 11 Apr 2022 Congress pins hopes ...
Nation, Politics

Congress pins hopes on Rahul visit to Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 11, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 10:43 am IST
After MP A.Revanth Reddy took the charge as TPCC president, the party aspired to conduct a meeting with Rahul in Warangal last December
Rahul Gandhi — PTI
 Rahul Gandhi — PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) decided to conduct huge public meeting in Warangal end of April month.

AICC former president, MP Rahul Gandhi agreed to attend the Warangal meeting as requested by the Congress leadership. Tentatively, the visit of Rahul Gandhi to state is scheduled for two days. AICC and TPCC have been coordinating to finalise the dates between April 25 to 27.

 

After MP A.Revanth Reddy took the charge as TPCC president, the party aspired to conduct a meeting with Rahul in Warangal last December. Due to various reasons, the meeting was not materialised. TPCC has been conducting a series of agitation programmes against the anti-people policies of TRS and BJP governments at state and centre.

TPCC conducted public meetings in various districts on farmers, students, unemployed youths, Dalits, tribals and other issues so far. Highlighting the negligence of state and central government in paddy procurement, Congress planned to conduct public meeting.

 

Demanding rollback of skyrocketing of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices, party will conduct the meetings. Agitation programmes will be conducted in all Assembly constituency headquarters on April 12.

On the same day, the TPCC delegation will meet the Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and urge her to initiate steps to open paddy purchasing centres to ensure the minimum support price for paddy.

Revanth directed party leaders to visit all the villages between April 15-20 to agitate on fuel, gas prices, power tariff and paddy issue.

...
Tags: revanth reddy, rahul gandhi, warangal congress meeting, huge public meeting by congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. (Representational image: PTI)

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

Prof. Gali Vinod Kumar, dean, faculty of law at the college, said they had requested the varsity’s executive council to approve the installation of the statue. (DC)

Trouble in Osmania University over Ambedkar statue installation

A revenue department verification has found that the applicants had encroached into government lands after the cut-off date of June 2, 2014. (Representational image/DC)

25 per cent LRS applications likely to be rejected

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli said in its latest edition called on people to staunchly oppose the Union government’s move. (Representational image: Twitter)

DMK exhorts people to fight Hindi imposition



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nadda kicks off Himachal Pradesh poll battle with road show

BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a roadshow in Shimla, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Yogi Adityanath takes oath at mega show with 52 ministers

Yogi Adityanath attends his oath taking ceremony for the second time as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Mamata calls non-BJP CMs' meet on Centre's interference

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->