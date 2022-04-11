Congress pins hopes on Rahul visit to Warangal

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) decided to conduct huge public meeting in Warangal end of April month.

AICC former president, MP Rahul Gandhi agreed to attend the Warangal meeting as requested by the Congress leadership. Tentatively, the visit of Rahul Gandhi to state is scheduled for two days. AICC and TPCC have been coordinating to finalise the dates between April 25 to 27.

After MP A.Revanth Reddy took the charge as TPCC president, the party aspired to conduct a meeting with Rahul in Warangal last December. Due to various reasons, the meeting was not materialised. TPCC has been conducting a series of agitation programmes against the anti-people policies of TRS and BJP governments at state and centre.

TPCC conducted public meetings in various districts on farmers, students, unemployed youths, Dalits, tribals and other issues so far. Highlighting the negligence of state and central government in paddy procurement, Congress planned to conduct public meeting.

Demanding rollback of skyrocketing of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices, party will conduct the meetings. Agitation programmes will be conducted in all Assembly constituency headquarters on April 12.

On the same day, the TPCC delegation will meet the Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and urge her to initiate steps to open paddy purchasing centres to ensure the minimum support price for paddy.

Revanth directed party leaders to visit all the villages between April 15-20 to agitate on fuel, gas prices, power tariff and paddy issue.