TS Congress on statewide protest for paddy procurement today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 12:16 am IST
Ravi said that the TRS and BJP were intentionally creating confusion among farmers on the issue
 Following the delay in paddy procurement, agents and millers have jumped together to seize the opportunity. They are purchasing paddy from farmers at prices much lower than the MSP, Ravi (in picture) said. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Alleging that the common agenda of TRS and BJP was in the Centre not procuring paddy from Telangana by diverting the attention of farmers, senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi on Monday demanded them to ensure that paddy is purchased during the yasangi (rabi) season without any further delay.

He cautioned that the Congress party will stage protests on Tuesday to put pressure on the Union and state governments.

 

Ravi said that the two parties were intentionally creating confusion among farmers on the issue.

"The TRS is staging a protest in Delhi while BJP leaders are on a dharna in Hyderabad leaving paddy farmers in a tizzy. Wiser counsel was in the two mutually bringing about a solution and thereby saving farmers from the trauma they are going through," Ravi said.

Following the delay in paddy procurement, agents and millers have jumped together to seize the opportunity. They are purchasing paddy from farmers at prices much lower than the MSP, he said.

 

Ravi said that the Congress party would organise protests in all mandal headquarters on Tuesday and later submit a memorandum to the governor calling for immediate procurement of the entire paddy in Telangana.

 

