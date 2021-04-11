Parties wooing adivasis for winning Adilabad rural ZPTC seat

To boost the ruling party’s chances, some adivasis of Mangli and Vanvat villages have been given the TRS party membership at a public event in the presence of local MLA Jogu Ramanna on Sunday. (Representational Image/AFP)

ADILABAD: The TRS, the BJP and the Congress are focusing on adivasi votes as a valuable input for winning the Adilabad rural ZPTC seat.

All these parties have intensified their campaign following the news that the government would issue the election notification for the poll within the week.

To boost the ruling party’s chances, some adivasis of Mangli and Vanvat villages have been given the TRS party membership at a public event in the presence of local MLA Jogu Ramanna on Sunday.

Congress party leaders are highlighting the backwardness of the Adivasi gudems, where there is less of road connectivity, as also electricity connections and drinking water facilities, as they address meetings at various Adivasi gudems in the constituency.

Recently, Congress state general secretary Gandrath Sujatha visited the interior Mangli and Yasoda villages and appealed to the collector, project officer of ITDA, Utnoor, and the state government to provide basic amenities to the people of these villages.

They brought the problems faced by the people of these villages to the notice of the district officials.

The name of BJP district president Payal Shankar’s son, Payal Sharath, was announced as the party candidate for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat on Sunday. He has already begun his campaigning in the villages.

MP Soyam Bapurao heavily came down on the TRS party and Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna at a party meeting held in Adilabad. Soyam Bapurao said he was not scared of even the Naxalites and how could the TRS leaders now think they could browbeat him.

Soyam Bapurao levelled corruption charges against Jogu Ramanna and said it would be good if Jogu Ramanna stopped issuing warnings against him.