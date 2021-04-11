Nation Politics 11 Apr 2021 Congress and TRS cla ...
Nation, Politics

Congress and TRS clash as Ramappa water released to Ganapasamudram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 11, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Nallela Kumaraswamy staged a protest at the site complaining that the officials had not invited Mulugu MLA Seethakka for the trial run
MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy launched the trial release water from the Ramappa lake to the Ganapasamudram lake on Saturday at Keshapur. (Photo: Facebook @gandravenkataramanareddyofficial)
WARANGAL: Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy launched the trial release water from the Ramappa lake to the Ganapasamudram lake on Saturday at Keshapur. The project will increase the capacity of the Ganapasamudram which can cater to both the drinking water and irrigation needs of the surrounding villages.

However, Congress leaders headed by Mulugu district president Nallela Kumaraswamy staged a protest at the site complaining that the officials had not invited Mulugu MLA Seethakka for the trial run.

 

“It is against protocol not to invite the MLA even though the water is being drawn from her constituency. In addition to this insult, several farmers were left with damaged agriculture fields due to breaches in the gravity canal. Those farmers should be compensated,” he said.

The police stopped the Congress leaders from obstructing the trial run.

However, Venkataramana Reddy maintained that this was a trial run and the MLA has nothing to do with this.

“This project draws Godavari water through the Devadula, Bheemghanpur, Ramappa and from there through the gravity canal to the Ganapasamudram. However, some political leaders are unnecessarily making an issue out of this. When the actual water pumping begins all the MLAs and ministers would be invited,” he said.

 

...
Tags: mla gandra venkataramana reddy, water from the ramappa lake to the ganapasamudram lake, ganapasamudram, nallela kumaraswamy, mla seethakka
Location: India, Telangana


