Nation Politics 11 Apr 2021 CM Jagan puts off Ti ...
Nation, Politics

CM Jagan puts off Tirupati by-poll campaign amid rising cases of coronavirus in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2021, 12:07 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Instead, the CM has decided to write a letter to voters of the constituency seeking their continued support for ruling YSR Congress
In the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Coronavirus cases in AP have been increasing rapidly, with the state reporting 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours, — DC file photo
 In the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Coronavirus cases in AP have been increasing rapidly, with the state reporting 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours, — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Rising cases of Coronavirus have led to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelling his public meeting in the temple town on April 14 as part of his campaigning in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

Instead, he has decided to write a letter to voters of the constituency seeking their continued support for ruling YSR Congress’ development and welfare activities during the past 22 months.

 

In the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Coronavirus cases in AP have been increasing rapidly, with the state reporting 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours, with positivity rate of 8.67 percent, which is higher than the national average of 5.87 percent. The cases have been rising also in Tirupati Parliament constituency, which is spread across Chittoor and Nellore districts. Of the 2,765 positive cases, 496 have been registered in Chittoor and 292 cases in Nellore district. Of 11 people who have died, four are from Chittoor and Nellore districts, he pointed out in the letter.

 

"As the public meeting will attract huge crowds, I have cancelled it as a responsible Chief Minister and leader keeping in view the health and well being of people,” he maintained, appealing to voters to elect ruling party candidate Gurumurthy with an increased margin.

The CM pointed out that he had earlier written letters to each and every family in the constituency. “Even if I personally do not campaign, I know that for your children, our sisters, our villages and towns, our SC, ST, BC and minority brother and sisters, and our elders, you will support our government. Hope you will shower more blessings than you did last time around and make our candidate, Dr. Gurumurthy, win with more majority than the last time (2.28 lakh).”

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, tirupati ls bypoll, dr gurumoorthy ysrc candidate, coronavirus spread in tirupati nellore chittoor, jagan mohan reddy write letters


Latest From Nation

After killing so many people, the BJP now claims the firing was in self-defence. They must hang themselves in shame, says Mamata. — PTI

Mamata accuses Shah of being 'conspirator' behind shooting of 4 TMC workers

On Saturday, Mamata's party landed in the dock after its workers shot dead a first-time voter, Ananda Burman (18), in the same district. — AP file photo

WB polls: Paramilitary forces gun down 4 TMC workers during attack on polling booth

New lines are being constructed to supply three phase power directly from the 33/11 KV substations near these respective villages. (Representational Photo: AFP)

World Bank funding 3-phase power in 17 villages of AP

Senior citizens and other immune-compromised patients must not be called to hospitals for counselling for fear of them contracting virus in the air. — DC file photo

Patients turning Covid positive post elective surgeries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission reprimands Mamata for tirade against paramilitary forces

I will keep talking against the CRPF and BSF as long as they are with the BJP. Otherwise, I will salute them, says Mamata. — PTI

Mamata asks Modi: When Amphan hit state, where were you, BJP ?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves at supporters at a rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, at Kalaikunda in West West Medinipur, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (PTI)

Photograph of CRPF commando captured by Maoists one year old; could be ploy

Manhas went missing after a joint team of the CRPF and two other security forces clashed with Maoists at the borders between Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Stray cases of violence as Andhra Pradesh records 60.78% turnout in Parishad polls

Polling was peaceful all over the state with the exception of stray incidents or minor violence in some parts. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham