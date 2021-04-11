CM Jagan puts off Tirupati by-poll campaign amid rising cases of coronavirus in AP

In the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Coronavirus cases in AP have been increasing rapidly, with the state reporting 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours, — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: Rising cases of Coronavirus have led to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelling his public meeting in the temple town on April 14 as part of his campaigning in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

Instead, he has decided to write a letter to voters of the constituency seeking their continued support for ruling YSR Congress’ development and welfare activities during the past 22 months.

In the letter, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that Coronavirus cases in AP have been increasing rapidly, with the state reporting 2,765 new infections in last 24 hours, with positivity rate of 8.67 percent, which is higher than the national average of 5.87 percent. The cases have been rising also in Tirupati Parliament constituency, which is spread across Chittoor and Nellore districts. Of the 2,765 positive cases, 496 have been registered in Chittoor and 292 cases in Nellore district. Of 11 people who have died, four are from Chittoor and Nellore districts, he pointed out in the letter.

"As the public meeting will attract huge crowds, I have cancelled it as a responsible Chief Minister and leader keeping in view the health and well being of people,” he maintained, appealing to voters to elect ruling party candidate Gurumurthy with an increased margin.

The CM pointed out that he had earlier written letters to each and every family in the constituency. “Even if I personally do not campaign, I know that for your children, our sisters, our villages and towns, our SC, ST, BC and minority brother and sisters, and our elders, you will support our government. Hope you will shower more blessings than you did last time around and make our candidate, Dr. Gurumurthy, win with more majority than the last time (2.28 lakh).”