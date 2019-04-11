Will initiate JPC probe into 'Rafale scam' after coming to power: Congress

It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe would be initiated into the alleged scam in Rafale jet deal after coming to power at the Centre, said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi here on Thursday.

“From day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government lied in the Supreme Court. They mischievously lied to the Supreme Court when they said that the CAG report on Rafale’s pricing had been made public and examined by the Public Accounts Committee, a statement that was denied swiftly by PAC chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge,” said Singhvi at a media conference here on Thursday.

“It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal and crony capitalism has become the backbone of this scam. Therefore, a JPC investigation is the only possible solution to ascertain the real culprits. After May 23, 2019, when Congress will come to power, we shall order a JPC probe into the Rafale scam,” he said.

His statement comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the Centre’s preliminary objections claiming ‘privilege’ over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the top court’s December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

Singhvi alleged that then Defence Secretary wrote to then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, stating that the PMO be advised to not conduct parallel negotiations on Rafale deal as this compromises and undermines the Indian Negotiations Team (INT).

“Why was Prime Minister Modi holding parallel negotiations undermining India’s interests? Why did Modi ji bypass the Indian Negotiation Team to waive off the condition of sovereign guarantee or a bank guarantee,” he asked.

“Did it not compromise India’s interests as over Rs 30,000 crore that would be paid in advance without delivery of a single aircraft? What was the ‘quid pro quo’ for PM Modi to compromise India’s interests by waiving off the sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee,” asked Singhvi.

He also alleged that the NSA was negotiating the Rafale deal, and not the ‘Negotiations Committee’ of the IAF and the Defence Ministry.

“Did PM Modi increase the benchmark price by more than 55 per cent? Did PM Modi abandon sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee in exchange of only Letter of Comfort,” asked Singhvi.