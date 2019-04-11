LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 11 Apr 2019 Will initiate JPC pr ...
Nation, Politics

Will initiate JPC probe into 'Rafale scam' after coming to power: Congress

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
From day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government lied in the Supreme Court, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: ANI)
 It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe would be initiated into the alleged scam in Rafale jet deal after coming to power at the Centre, said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi here on Thursday.

“From day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government lied in the Supreme Court. They mischievously lied to the Supreme Court when they said that the CAG report on Rafale’s pricing had been made public and examined by the Public Accounts Committee, a statement that was denied swiftly by PAC chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge,” said Singhvi at a media conference here on Thursday.

 

“It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal and crony capitalism has become the backbone of this scam. Therefore, a JPC investigation is the only possible solution to ascertain the real culprits. After May 23, 2019, when Congress will come to power, we shall order a JPC probe into the Rafale scam,” he said.

His statement comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the Centre’s preliminary objections claiming ‘privilege’ over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the top court’s December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

Singhvi alleged that then Defence Secretary wrote to then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, stating that the PMO be advised to not conduct parallel negotiations on Rafale deal as this compromises and undermines the Indian Negotiations Team (INT).

“Why was Prime Minister Modi holding parallel negotiations undermining India’s interests? Why did Modi ji bypass the Indian Negotiation Team to waive off the condition of sovereign guarantee or a bank guarantee,” he asked.

“Did it not compromise India’s interests as over Rs 30,000 crore that would be paid in advance without delivery of a single aircraft? What was the ‘quid pro quo’ for PM Modi to compromise India’s interests by waiving off the sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee,” asked Singhvi.

He also alleged that the NSA was negotiating the Rafale deal, and not the ‘Negotiations Committee’ of the IAF and the Defence Ministry.

“Did PM Modi increase the benchmark price by more than 55 per cent? Did PM Modi abandon sovereign guarantee or bank guarantee in exchange of only Letter of Comfort,” asked Singhvi.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, rafale deal, abhishek manu singhvi.
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The BSP has alleged that they had received reports of Dalits being prevented from reaching polling booths in various places in the state. (Photo: File)

Baseless!: Poll officers reacts to BSP,SP's 'dalits' prevented from voting claim

In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections Manipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent, followed by Assam at 68 per cent. (Photo: ANI)

2019 Lok Sabha polls, 1st phase: Manipur records highest polling at 78.20 pc

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. (File Photo)

Rahul, Priyanka to hold rallies in Gujarat next week

In the movable category, Irani has cash in hand till March 31 totalling about Rs 6.24 lakh besides over Rs 89 lakh in bank accounts. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Smriti Irani has assets over Rs 4.71 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2019 Lok Sabha polls, 1st phase: Manipur records highest polling at 78.20 pc

In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections Manipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent, followed by Assam at 68 per cent. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul, Priyanka to hold rallies in Gujarat next week

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. (File Photo)

Rajasthan CM busy campaigning for son, forgetting his duties: Rajendra Rathore

The former minister also targeted the Congress government over inadequate water supply in the state. (Image: File)

Sacrifice of Mandavi, others won't be in vain: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh also said the Congress raised a hue and cry over Rafale fighter aircraft purchase. (Image: File)

Smriti Irani's man in Amethi joins Congress party

Mishra’s joining Congress party comes at a time when its president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary and in-charge for the party’s east UP affairs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are on tour of Amethi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham