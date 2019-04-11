LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 11 Apr 2019 T’gana: Renuka ...
Nation, Politics

T’gana: Renuka Chowdhury, Owaisi cast their vote, polling underway

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
Over 2.97 crore voters would decide the fate of 443 candidates in the state.
The Election Commission decided to conduct polling in Nizamabad with EVMs despite a large number of candidates and made arrangements accordingly. (Photo: File)
 The Election Commission decided to conduct polling in Nizamabad with EVMs despite a large number of candidates and made arrangements accordingly. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Polling was underway in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Thursday, where former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among the prominent candidates who are in the fray.

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi casted his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is a three time sitting MP from the constituency.

 

Khammam Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhury casted her vote. Talking to media, former Union minister said, "I am hopeful that we would be able to win this race, I am very optimistic."

Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao also voted at a polling booth in Hyderabad.

Polling in 16 constituencies began at 7 am, while the voting process in Nizamabad started at 8 am. Over 2.97 crore voters would decide the fate of 443 candidates in the state.

In 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-effected Assembly segments under five parliamentary constituencies polling would be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

In Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates, including more than 170 farmers, are in the fray, voting began from 8 am as mock polling took more time compared to other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.

The farmers have entered the fray in large numbers to highlight their demand for a remunerative price to turmeric and red jowar.

The Election Commission decided to conduct polling in Nizamabad with EVMs despite a large number of candidates and made arrangements accordingly.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary (Khammam), AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Hyderabad), state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), the party's working presidents A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Ponnam Prabhakar (Karimnagar), sitting TRS MP K Kavitha (Nizamabad) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

As many as 145 companies of central paramilitary forces, besides over 55,000 state police have been deployed.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, telangana, asaduddin owaisi, aimim, renuka chowdhury
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. (File Photo)

Imran Khan has no right to interfere in India's electoral process: Owaisi

Police have reached the polling booth post the clashes. (Photo: ANI)

RJD-NDA supporters clash at polling booth in Bihar’s Nawada

Farmer's distress is highlighted in Lok Sabha Rajkot constituency in the face of elections (Image: File/representational)

Farm distress a key issue in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency

Clashes broke out on Thursday between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Clashes between TDP, YSRC workers; EVM glitches as polling underway in Andhra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal to spook you out in 3D in 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' cast Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting in Maharashtra

The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heartbreaking as Yemen holds mass funeral for children killed in Sanaa blast

Crowds of men spilled into the streets of the capital where coffins draped with Yemeni flags were lined up. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: NCC volunteers beat drums, shower flower petals to greet voters

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers beat drums and showered flower petals to greet voters as they reached a polling station under the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Govt extends last date for filing final sales return for March till April 13

The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively. (Representational Image)
 

Polling teams trek 10kms to conduct voting in West Bengal’s Buxa hills

Three polling teams, after trekking for almost three hours, reached their designated polling stations situated approximately 3000 feet above ground level to conduct elections in Buxa Fort on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Imran Khan has no right to interfere in India's electoral process: Owaisi

The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. (File Photo)

RJD-NDA supporters clash at polling booth in Bihar’s Nawada

Police have reached the polling booth post the clashes. (Photo: ANI)

Farm distress a key issue in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency

Farmer's distress is highlighted in Lok Sabha Rajkot constituency in the face of elections (Image: File/representational)

Watch: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting in Maharashtra

The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: Screengrab)

Clashes between TDP, YSRC workers; EVM glitches as polling underway in Andhra

Clashes broke out on Thursday between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham