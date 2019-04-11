LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Telangana all set to vote today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 2:24 am IST
As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) are in the fray in the 17 constituencies.
Hyderabad: The stage is set for elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state on Thursday with security arrangements made to ensure free and fair polls. The EC has made elaborate arrangements for voters to cast their vote.

As many as 443 candidates (418 male and 25 female) are in the fray in the 17 constituencies. Over 2.97 crore voters, including 1,504 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state, which has a total of 34,604 polling stations. The Election Commission has deployed 3 lakh officers to conduct the election.

 

The Election Commission has made special arrangements for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency from where K. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is seeking re-election, as several turmeric and red jowar farmers are in the fray to highlight their demand for remunerative prices for their produce.

There are a whopping 185 candidates, including 170 farmers, in the fray in this segment, and the Election Commission has decided to conduct the poll in Nizamabad with EVMs (12 EVMs in each booth) despite the large number of candidates.

