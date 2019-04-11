LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Imran Khan has no right to interfere in India's electoral process: Owaisi

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi said we have free and fair elections unlike in Pakistan where the electoral process is controlled by their Army.
The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. (File Photo)
 The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Condemning the statement of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, that he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP wins the general elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said we have free and fair elections unlike in Pakistan where the electoral process is controlled by their Army and intelligence agency, ISI.

"I condemn the statement of Imran Khan. He has no right to interfere in the electoral process of a great country like India. He comes from a country where the electoral process is controlled by their Army and ISI. We have free and fair elections. It is completely wrong on part of Imran Khan to say that he wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India so that Kashmir issue can be solved. I would like to remind him that Kashmir is not anybody’s private property," Owaisi told reporters after casting his vote here.

 

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader alleged that Modi has tried to portray himself as a victim of Opposition parties and Pakistan.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India. Kashmir is our heart. It is correct that there is a lot to do in Kashmir, in which Modi has failed. But the Prime Minister has tried to portray himself as a victim of Opposition parties and Pakistan, and that they do not want to see him as Prime Minister," he said.

"But now Imran Khan is himself saying that the Pakistan establishment, that is ISI, wants Modi as Prime Minister. I request the proud people of India to ensure that we do not allow Imran Khan’s wish to get fulfilled. People will come out and decide who should lead our great nation," Owaisi added.

Earlier, Imran Khan had reportedly said that “there might be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the upcoming elections”.

Speaking on Election Commission's notice to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Owaisi said: "I am very surprised that PM did not get a notice for his speech in Vardha where he equated terrorism with one religion. He should have got notice. As far as KCR is concerned, I am sure he will give a satisfactory response to the Election Commission."

When asked whether he sees a 'Modi wave' in these elections, Owaisi said: "In 2014, there was a Modi wave, I accept that. But it is not there now. This election is an open election and we hope that people will fight elections on main issues and not on issues that Modi has been bringing up."

The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

...
Tags: imran khan, asaduddin owaisi, 2019 lok sabha elections, pakistan army
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


