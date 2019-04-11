Connectivity a key challenge for locals in these 16 Kalahandi villages

Locals in the region have claimed that they have no option but to travel by boats, even to hospitals and schools, as there are no other means of transportation. (Photo: ANI)

Kalahandi: 16 villages in Odisha's Kalahandi district remain cut off as the area is deprived of roads, forcing locals of these water-locked villages to turn to waterways for their commute.

Locals in Thuamal Rampur (Block) of Kalahandi claim they are cut off for the last 40 years, ever since the development of Indravati Dam Project began. Voters in this region, are, however, enthusiastic to vote in the hope that their demands will be fulfilled.

The area comes under the parliamentary constituency of Biju Janta Dal Member of Parliament (MP) Arka Keshari Deo.

Locals in the region have claimed that they have no option but to travel by boats, even to hospitals and schools, as there are no other means of transportation.

"I have been rowing boats for the past 14 years. Earlier I would row it mechanically and now I have got a motorboat," a boatman told ANI.

However, one of the passengers said while travelling on boats has become a way of life, locals face extreme hardships during the monsoon. "During the rainy season, people have to walk for 7 km in the water," said another local.

Odisha goes to polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

