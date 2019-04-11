LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 11 Apr 2019 Clashes between TDP, ...
Nation, Politics

Clashes between TDP, YSRC workers; EVM glitches as polling underway in Andhra

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 12:07 pm IST
A mandal parishad member of YSRC was seriously injured when TDP workers allegedly attacked him at a polling station in Eluru city.
Clashes broke out on Thursday between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)
 Clashes broke out on Thursday between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Amaravati: Clashes broke out on Thursday between workers of Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress at various places in Andhra Pradesh even as technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines hampered the poll process at numerous polling booths as voting got underway for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

In Guntakal, former MLA and contesting candidate of Jana Sena Party, Madhusudan Gupta, smashed an EVM in a fit of rage alleging that party symbols were not properly printed on the ballot unit.

 

He also shouted at the polling personnel on duty. Gupta was immediately taken into police custody. A mandal parishad member of YSRC was seriously injured when TDP workers allegedly attacked him at a polling station in Eluru city.

In Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district, tension prevailed in Ponnathota village as YSRC and TDP workers indulged in stone-throwing.

In Narsaraopet constituency in Guntur district, YSRC leaders alleged TDP men ransacked a polling station in Yelamanda village and damaged the furniture.

Police personnel were also preventing YSRC sympathisers from entering into the polling booth, they alleged.

Minor trouble was also reported at a few other constituencies in Guntur, Prakasam and Anantapuramu districts as well but neither the election authorities nor the police confirmed the reports.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, however, said polling was going on peacefully across the state.

In a statement, the CEO asked people not to believe in rumours as the poll process was going on peacefully.

He said the technical defects in EVMs, reported from various places, have been rectified.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling station in Undavalli village in state capital region Amaravati.

His son Nara Lokesh, incidentally, is the TDP candidate from Mangalagiri Assembly segment that covers Undavalli.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister referred to technical glitches in EVMs and said he was demanding that ballot papers be re-introduced. "No developed country is using EVMs as they are prone to manipulation. We have hence been demanding that we revert to the ballot paper system," Naidu said.

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote in his native Pulivendula in Kadapa district, from where he is seeking re-election. "I am very confident that people are looking for a change," Jagan, who is aspiring for the chief minister's post, remarked.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan exercised his franchise in Vijayawada. State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam also cast his vote in Vijayawada.

State Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi cast his vote in Tadepalli. Interestingly, the VVPAT machine did not function when Dwivedi voted.

This is the first general election in the state after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana in June 2014.

There are a total of 3,93,45,717 registered voters, including 1,94,62,339 men, 1,98,79,421 women and 3,957 transgenders.

Of the total, 10.15 lakh are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. As many as 2,118 and 319 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Polling would end at 5 pm in the Left-wing Extremism-affected areas, mostly those bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, tdp, ysrc, evm, madhusudan gupta
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

The three-time Lok Sabha MP, Owaisi, is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. (File Photo)

Imran Khan has no right to interfere in India's electoral process: Owaisi

Police have reached the polling booth post the clashes. (Photo: ANI)

RJD-NDA supporters clash at polling booth in Bihar’s Nawada

Farmer's distress is highlighted in Lok Sabha Rajkot constituency in the face of elections (Image: File/representational)

Farm distress a key issue in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency

The TDP chief said he is planning to file a review petition in the top court, which directed the Election Commission to tally five VVPATs with the votes cast in the EVMs in each constituency. (Photo: File)

Unhappy with EVM troubles in Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal to spook you out in 3D in 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' cast Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting in Maharashtra

The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heartbreaking as Yemen holds mass funeral for children killed in Sanaa blast

Crowds of men spilled into the streets of the capital where coffins draped with Yemeni flags were lined up. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: NCC volunteers beat drums, shower flower petals to greet voters

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers beat drums and showered flower petals to greet voters as they reached a polling station under the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Govt extends last date for filing final sales return for March till April 13

The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively. (Representational Image)
 

Polling teams trek 10kms to conduct voting in West Bengal’s Buxa hills

Three polling teams, after trekking for almost three hours, reached their designated polling stations situated approximately 3000 feet above ground level to conduct elections in Buxa Fort on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farm distress a key issue in Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency

Farmer's distress is highlighted in Lok Sabha Rajkot constituency in the face of elections (Image: File/representational)

Watch: Rival BJP factions clash amidst public meeting in Maharashtra

The incident occurred during a joint rally of the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena. (Photo: Screengrab)

Unhappy with EVM troubles in Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC

The TDP chief said he is planning to file a review petition in the top court, which directed the Election Commission to tally five VVPATs with the votes cast in the EVMs in each constituency. (Photo: File)

Polling in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency begins

There are 49 polling booths in the Island territory comprising 27 islands of which only 10 are inhabited. (Image :File)

Watch: NCC volunteers beat drums, shower flower petals to greet voters

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers beat drums and showered flower petals to greet voters as they reached a polling station under the Baghpat Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham