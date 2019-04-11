LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 11 Apr 2019 Anti-BJP votes delet ...
Nation, Politics

Anti-BJP votes deleted across India: Arvind Kejriwal

PRESS RELEASE
Published Apr 11, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal tagged the people who claimed their names or the names of their relatives were deleted from the voter lists.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that genuine anti-BJP votes have been deleted across India at an 'unprecedented scale' and questioned the Election Commission over the fairness of the ongoing polls.
 AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that genuine anti-BJP votes have been deleted across India at an 'unprecedented scale' and questioned the Election Commission over the fairness of the ongoing polls.

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that genuine anti-BJP votes have been deleted across India at an "unprecedented scale" and questioned the Election Commission over the fairness of the ongoing polls.

His deputy Manish Sisodia accused the EC of "serving the BJP". In a series of tweets, Kejriwal tagged the people who claimed their names or the names of their relatives have been deleted from the voter lists.

 

"What is happening EC? Are these elections fair?" Kejriwal said in a tweet. "Anti-BJP votes deleted all across India. Reports coming from all across India that votes have been deleted on unprecedented scale. Why are all faulty EVM machines seen to be voting always for BJP?" he said in a tweet.

Polling began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

He re-tweeted and shared profiles of a number of people whose names have been deleted. One of them included businesswoman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw who said her mother's name has been deleted.

"My mother's voter ID has been deleted on some flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address. She is so upset I can't tell you becos she has been at the same address for 19 years. So much for 'verification'," she said in a tweet.

Questioning the EC, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the poll body is serving the BJP. "Election Commission of India! Please see what you are doing to 'Voters of India' So many people reporting about the illegal deletion of their own votes. Is this the way you want to serve India? This nothing but serving BJP," he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal also re-tweeted badminton player Jwala Gutta's status where she had shared the profile of a voter who claimed her name was deleted. Reacting to this, Kejriwal said it is "absolutely shocking and this has happened all across the country".

Earlier, AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have been crying foul over what they termed "illegal" removal of the names of 30 lakh genuine voters from the rolls in Delhi.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, arvind kejriwal, ec, aap, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The BSP has alleged that they had received reports of Dalits being prevented from reaching polling booths in various places in the state. (Photo: File)

Baseless!: Poll officers reacts to BSP,SP's 'dalits' prevented from voting claim

It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: ANI)

Will initiate JPC probe into 'Rafale scam' after coming to power: Congress

In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections Manipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent, followed by Assam at 68 per cent. (Photo: ANI)

2019 Lok Sabha polls, 1st phase: Manipur records highest polling at 78.20 pc

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. (File Photo)

Rahul, Priyanka to hold rallies in Gujarat next week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

We will scrap Article 370, introduce NRC across country: Amit Shah

Mocking the grand opposition alliance proposed by Banerjee, Shah wondered why the Congress and CPI(M) were criticising the TMC if they were her allies. (Photo: File)

CM hits out at Amit Shah for Pakistan jibe on Wayanad processions

'The decision of the LDF is to defeat the Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi,' Vijayan told the huge gathering. (Image: FILE)

Logo 'Yes', content 'No': Delhi poll body to EC on NaMo TV

The BJP has said that NaMo TV is part of NaMo app, which is a digital property owned and run by it. (Photo: File)

India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Mamata

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Banerjee said Narendra Modi was only interested in promoting himself. (Image: PTI)

BSF coerced voters to vote BJP, Cong button dead in some EVMs: PDP, NC

Kashmiri voters stand in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling station at Shadipora. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham