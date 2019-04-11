Andhra Assembly elections LIVE: Jana Sena MLA smashes EVM on floor, held

Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta has been arrested by police. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are underway with voting of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 18 states and 2 Union Territories in the first of the seven phases.

In Andhra, the major factors that could determine the outcome of the elections are strong anti-incumbency, caste and corruption. This is the first general election in the state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:00 am: Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police.

09:00 am: There have complaints of EVM glitches in nearly 50 booths, resulting in some delay in polling.

08:55 am: After casting his vote, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister and TDP's Nara Lokesh in Amaravati said, “It'll be a decisive win in Mangalgiri (assembly seat) and also across the state. I am here to convince my electorate that I am a meaningful and a worthy candidate, and I think I've done that.”

08:30 am: "I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear": YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his votes in Kadapa.

08:20 am: TDP MP candidate from Vijaywada, Kesineni Srinivas castes his vote.

08:15 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family caste their vote for in Amravati.

07:45 am: People queue up at a polling booth in Amaravati to cast their vote

07:05 am: Visuals of polling booth in Vishapkhapatnam

07:00 am: Voting for 2019 Lok Sabha election and Assembly polls begin.

06:55 am: Voters queue outside polling booths to caste their votes.