YSRC ahead of Opposition in MLC poll campaign

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The resource-strong YSRC is in the forefront of the MLC election campaign in the region while the Opposition parties are devoting their full time on a criticism of the YSRC government.

YSRC regional coordinator and TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has taken the lead, assisted by the two deputy chief ministers -- Peedika Rajanna Dora and Vidadala Rajani, MVV Satyanarayana MP, district party president Panchakarla Ramesh, former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivas, local MLAs and constituency coordinators.

A close aide of Subba Reddy said the team addressed meetings of castes and communities like Kamma, Reddy, Kapu, Balija, Sista Karanam, fishermen, Musilms, Christians, Dalits, tribals, teachers etc.

“Subba Reddy left no department or caste leadership during his hectic campaign in the last 10 days,’’ the aide said.

A party leader said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused on the graduate constituency of north Andhra, this being the first election after the launch of the Vizag Garjana.

Subba Reddy said an impressive majority for the party's candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar would be an endorsement of the CM’s decision to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

On the campaign trail, Vizag MP Satyanarayana and Bheemili MLA Srinivas have covered all the wards in their constituencies. The ruling party has also entrusted the campaign responsibilities to ZPTCs and MPTCs who have been tasked with the responsibility of mobilising voters in their segments across the rural pockets.

On Friday, Subba Reddy and party district president Panchakarla Ramesh addressed a meeting of prominent Kapus of north Andhra. Kapus comprise a sizable section among the graduate voters of north Andhra.

Subba Reddy said the previous TD government had filed hundreds of cases against Kapus in relation to the Tuni incidents but Jagan Reddy withdrew them after he assumed power. He held out an olive branch to the community. “The state government will soon fill the nominated posts and due representation will be given to Kapus. We would also build Kapu Kalyana Mandapams in Gopalapatnam, Bheemili and other areas,” he said.

On the TD side, former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinvisa Rao addressed a meeting in support of its candidate V Chiranjeevi Rao. He was keeping quiet for some time, but accused the YSRC of misusing government machinery for the MLC elections. The left-backed PDF candidate Rama Prabha was hardly seen in the city.