Revanth’s padayatra in Balkonda segment on Sunday

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.inspects the turmeric market during his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ padayatra at Metpally in Jagtial district on Saturday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy will interact with different groups in Nizamabad district on Sunday after entering the district as part of the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra from Jagtial on Saturday. The district Congress committee is making arrangements for his padayatra in the five Assembly constituencies he will be covering over the next few days.

The padayatra will start at the camp site in Kammarpally of Balkonda Assembly constituency on Tuesday. He will address street corner meetings at Yergatla after crossing Uploor, Dammannapet thanda. He will stay at Mopal in Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency.

Reddy will visit Manchippa reservoir and resume the padayatra from Kanjar village on March 14. He will address a street corner meeting at Dichpally bus stand. Reddy will visit Kulaspur, Kulaspur thanda, Mullangi, Ghanpur and Islampur villages in Nizamabad rural Assembly constituency.