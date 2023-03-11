Naidu says TD has aligned with PDF in MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made it clear that the TD is in alliance with the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) in the ongoing MLC polls from teachers and graduates constituencies.

“We want to avoid division of anti-incumbency votes, so that the outrageous YSR Congress does not win,” he declared.

In an open letter to voters, the TD chief underlined that democracy has been under an onslaught ever since YSRC came to power in the state. Continuing his onslaught, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to turn the ongoing elections into a farce.

"I am writing this open letter to tell the public, particularly those who are going to exercise their franchise in these polls, that ongoing developments in the state pose a serious threat to democracy," Naidu warned.

He claimed that when TD came to power in 2014, his government had created 10 lakh jobs both in public and private sector. It paid ₹2,000 each as unemployment allowance to over six lakh youth, thereby standing by them.

The former chief minister alleged that companies are now running away from AP due to Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “official terrorism”. As a result, unemployment is growing enormously, throwing the future of youth to winds.

Naidu appealed: "I want people and voters to act sensibly and with awareness, and teach a fitting lesson to YSRC."