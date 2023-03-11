Congress responsible for liquor scam probe: Khera

AICC media cell chief Pawan Khera aid it was the Congress that submitted a written complaint to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: AICC media cell chief Pawan Khera on Saturday claimed that the party had forced the BJP-led Centre to probe the Delhi liquor scam despite its “jugalbandi (understanding)” with the BRS.

Addressing mediapersons at a joint press conference with AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan, he ridiculed MLC K. Kavitha’s statement on ‘Opposition’s unity’.

He said it was the Congress that submitted a written complaint to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. “Now, after the investigation has come to this stage, you seek help from Congress. Why do you think we come to your rescue? It was Congress which had made the complaint about the scam,” he said.

Khera also questioned why Kavitha had never raised the issue of women’s reservation when she was an MP.

Referring to BRS posters and flexies highlighting Kavitha as the symbol of woman empowerment, Khera questioned the sincerity of BRS on women’s reservation, as no other woman from the party was on the poster.

“Contradictory to its claims of fighting for women’s reservation, the BRS has one woman (Kavitha) to highlight as its face. Why is it that the party does not have any other women,” he asked.

Accusing the BRS of trying to divert attention from the issue, he said: “Why should the probe not be taken up? The probe should progress and the guilty should be punished. We shall continue to raise our voice against these kind of scamsters. BRS should now transform into VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).”

Responding to a question from Deccan Chronicle, Khera said the party would continue to raise the issue till all responsible are held accountable.

Thakre questioned the BRS government as to where loans taken were being spent. “Telangana has lakhs of crore of debt, but no scheme was completed. Poor remains at the receiving end. TRS is playing the politics by looting the poor of the state,” he said.