Revanth Reddy lashes out at CM KCR for not reopening Muthyampet sugar factory

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy interacts with sugarcane farmers during his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ padayatra after inspecting the sugar factory at Muthyampet in Korutla on Saturday. — DC

WARANGAL: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for shutting down industries and for not reopening the Muthyampet sugar factory, despite making tall claims of ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar.’

The Congress leader urged the farmers to take inspiration from the defiance shown by Haryana farmers, who opposed implementation of newly proposed agricultural Bills, and cultivate crops that yield higher profits and provide employment to several others.

Reddy was speaking after inspecting the poor state of affairs at the sugar factory at Muthyampet in Korutla and the turmeric market in Metpally, Jagtial district, which he visited as part of his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ padayatra.

The sugar factory was functioning very well in undivided Andhra Pradesh, but as soon as Rao became the Chief Minister, he shut it down. Without a sugar factory and a turmeric board and telling the farmers that cultivating paddy would be suicidal is nothing but mounting pressure on farmers to dance to his tunes, Reddy said.

BRS MLC K. Kavitha had promised the farmers that she would reopen the sugar factory within 100 days only to deceive them.

Korutla BRS legislator K. Vidhyasagar Rao, who grabbed votes of farmers promising them that he would hang himself at the sugar factory gate if he fails to open it, went back on his promise after winning the seat. The Congress leader said that BJP Lok Sabha member D. Arvind betrayed the turmeric farmers after reassuring them of bringing a turmeric board to the state.

On forming the government, the Congress will open the sugar factory within six months, Reddy said.

Urging the farmers to stop running around political parties and put up a united fight like that by Haryana farmers to achieve their goals. The Congress party will join with them in their fight, he said.



ED delaying arrest of Kavitha is part of BJP-BRS drama: Revanth

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that if officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) were really keen on arresting MLC K. Kavitha for her role in the Delhi liquor scam, they can do so within an hour. The delay is a clear indication of the drama being played out by the BJP and the BRS.

This is a strategy of political analyst Prashant Kishor, he alleged. If Kavitha is arrested, BRS leaders will come on to the streets and the BJP, as a counter, will start dharnas against the BRS leadership, he said.