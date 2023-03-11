  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2023 Delhi excise policy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 11, 2023, 9:23 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 12:22 pm IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
 BRS MLC K Kavitha at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The BRS party MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavita appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials today. The MLC's husband Devanapalli Anil Kumar and other BRS party leaders accompanied Kavita till she entered into the ED office. Kavita alone went inside the ED office for questioning.

The ED officials served a notice to Kavita asking to appear before the officials in connection with the Delhi liquor case today around 11 am. As preventive measures, the Delhi police imposed section 144 prohibiting mobs at the ED office.

The BRS activists and leaders thronged at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence located at Tuglak Road in Delhi by demonstrating their show of strength. The police have also erected barricades at the place to prevent crowds at the premises.

The activists gave slogans in support of the BRS party MLC. Banners also erected at the premises printing pictures of several leaders of different political parties indulged in irregularities.  Banners saying bye-- bye Modi have also been erected at the Chief Minister's residence.

Kavita's brother and Minister K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao also reached Delhi and discussed with the legal experts in view of ED questioning Kavita. KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao also discussed with the Telangana Advocate General J Ramachander Rao.

Meanwhile, the Central forces have deployed at the ED office comprising women forces. The state and central intelligence staff also deployed at ED office and Chief Minister's residence in collecting information.

The TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, who visited Delhi in support of Kavita, said that the ED registered cases deliberately to damage the reputation of the BRS party by targeting the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS party and its activists would support Kavita in protest against the BJP.

...
Tags: delhi liquor policy manish sisodia arrest, delhi liquor policy scam, arvind kejriwal, hyderabad-based liquor businessman arun ramachandran pillai, kcr and ktr, k kavitha to appear before ed
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

'Kavitha, BRS have no moral right to talk about women:' BJP
"I will cooperate fully and answer..." K Kavitha on Delhi liquor policy
Kavitha heats up political temperature in Delhi

Latest From Nation

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad. — PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur Sunday

Medical students wear a mask for protection against diseases including H3N2 and Covid virus, at a government hospital, in Bengaluru, Friday, Mar 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Increase precaution, no need to panic: experts as India records two H3N2 virus deaths

Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff from Bengaluru

The 'Trans Tea Stall' on platform number one of Guwahati station was inaugurated by NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta. — Representational Image/PTI

First-of-its-kind trans tea stall set up at Guwahati railway station



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam today

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)

India, Australia to step up ties in defence, trade; sign 4 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, in New Delhi, Friday, (PTI Photo)

Muslim group from Bengaluru to stage drama on Mahabharata

The drama is organised under the banner Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Kala Vrunda, Halenahalli. (Photo By Arrangement)

India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Karnataka, Haryana: Govt

The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal influenza, according to a statement. (Photo: AFP)

Meghalaya's Sangma, Nagaland's Rio take oath of office as chief ministers

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->