TRS MLAs offer free coaching classes to job aspirants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Mar 11, 2022, 11:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna came out with a free coaching class offer following the government's announcement to fill 80,039 jobs
Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna (DC)
ADILABAD: Some TRS legislators are trying to create confidence among government job aspirants that the notifications will be issued, by putting up their personal money and announcing free coaching classes.  

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna came out with a free coaching class offer following the government's announcement to fill 80,039 jobs.

 

Besides, Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy and other MLAs of north Telangana announced that they will provide free coaching to unemployed youth.

Adilabad municipal chairman Jogu Premender said that his  father, Ramanna, had asked him to tell the unemployed youth that he will provide free coaching to those who apply for jobs and start preparing for the recruitment exams in Adilabad district which has 1,193 jobs, under Basar zone with 2,328 jobs and multi-zonal Kaleshwaram with 6,800 jobs. The details of the classes would be announced soon, he said.

 

The offers of MLAs follow party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao suggesting that they start free coaching classes. The Scheduled Caste development department and tribal welfare department are also likely to offer free coaching to candidates.

...
