AP tops in SKOCH awards for second consecutive year

Published Mar 11, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 1:01 am IST
Telangana has moved from 9th rank the previous year to 6th position in 2021
Ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, P. Anil Kumar Yadav (right), MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy (left) offer bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on AP standing first in the SKOCH awards, on Assembly premises on Thursday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao
 Ministers Velampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, P. Anil Kumar Yadav (right), MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy (left) offer bouquet to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on AP standing first in the SKOCH awards, on Assembly premises on Thursday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has figured in top place for second consecutive year in SKOCH State of Governance Report for 2021, which ranks states of India based on their performance in various areas at state, district, and municipal levels.

AP ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Vellampalli Srinivas, P. Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs, MLCS and public representatives met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard and presented him a bouquet, expressing happiness over the state’s repeat performance.

 

The ministers underlined that the award recognises AP Chief Minister’s arduous efforts towards ensuring the state’s development. They pointed out that YSRC government has implemented all welfare schemes it had promised during elections through a transparent system of Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT). Nearly five crore people have benefitted from these welfare schemes in the 13 districts of AP.

In the SKOCH State of Governance Report for 2021, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh figure in the list of top 5 "Star States" in India. Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have been adjudged "Performers" in the SKOCH Report on Top 10 States in India. Telangana has moved from 9th rank the previous year to 6th position in 2021.

 

SKOCH Group chairman Sameer Kochar said, "Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha are doing remarkable work in a number of verticals like Agriculture, Transport, e-Governance and Ease-of-Doing Business. That is why these states are constantly doing well in our yearly State of Governance Report Card. Assam, Himachal Pradesh, J&K (UT) and Chhattisgarh have made the biggest jumps. The competition between states is growing fiercer with each passing year. We are seeing many very good projects being initiated and completed in record times," Kochar stated.

 

According to the SKOCH report, e-Governance, Health and Agriculture saw increased focus while attention on Urban Development, Transport and Education has decreased. The report expects that 2022 will see renewed focus on education, owing to opening of educational institutes after a substantial gap.

