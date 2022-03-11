16 lakh jobs created in industrial sector since 2014, claims KTR

Stating that the state has made excellent progress in the IT sector, he said that it has provided over three lakh jobs since the state’s formation taking the total jobs in the sector to 6.29 lakh. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that the TRS government has provided over 16 lakh jobs in the industrial sector after having attracted over 13,600 industries, which together invested over Rs 2.20 lakh crore since the launch of TS-iPASS policy in June 2015. Stating that the state has made excellent progress in the IT sector, he said that it has provided over three lakh jobs since the state’s formation taking the total jobs in the sector to 6.29 lakh.

Replying to a debate on 'Demands for grants for IT and industries departments' in the Legislative Assembly, Rao slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for not extending any help to Telangana

despite pleas for funds for Hyderabad Pharma City, Kakatiya Textile Park, ITIR-Hyderabad, and other such projects.

He accused the Modi government of coming up with mere slogans like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Make in India’, ‘Stand up India’ without releasing any funds to states or industries and without any policy backup to achieve the goals.

He termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement of filling up 80,039 job vacancies in the government sector as ‘Koluvula Kumbhmela’ (jobs kumbh mela). This is not ‘Koluvula Jatara’ (Job fair) as is being stated by some vested interests, he said.

Rama Rao said that no Chief Minister, including those who were at the helm before bifurcation, has come up with such a mega recruitment drive, while indicating clearly about the district and zone-wise vacancies. This is an example of transparency, he said.

Taking exception to opposition leaders’ comments that they don’t believe in the announcement, Rao reminded them that the Chief Minister had made the announcement on the floor of the House and not in a public meeting.

"Those who strongly believe in his announcement can start preparations for recruitment tests while those who don’t can wait for Modi to honour his two crore jobs," he remarked.