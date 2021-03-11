KCR sops to attract employees, students to vote for TRS in Graduate MLC polls

KCR will also announce an increase in retirement age from 58 to 61years and it is applicable from this month itself. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: As the March 14 polling date for Graduate MLC elections nears, the ruling TRS is making all-out efforts to turn the tide in its favour.

The party is trying to win over state government employees and graduates three days ahead of polling. They constitute a major chunk of voters and are enthused by governmental steps like the new PRC, higher fitment, hike in retirement age and the issuing of job vacancy notifications to fill 50,000 posts.

TRS ministers, MLAs, leaders and cadre are aggressively campaigning on theissue of the TRS government extending 29 per cent fitment (hike on basic pay) as against a meagre 7.5 per cent fitment recommended by the PRC and promise of a 3-year raise in retirement age from 58 to 61 years within a day of the announcement of MLC poll results on March 17.

They are also tyring to strike an emotional chord with employees and students, with TRS working president KT Rama Rao reminding in every election campaign meeting that, "Together we fought and achieved Telangana State. Let us continue to work together for the all-round development

of Telangana."

TRS ministers and leaders engaged in the campaign field say that Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will make an announcement in the Legislative Assembly on March 18 on new sops for employees and students.

Following the directions of KCR, the ministers and party MLAs functioning as election in-charges are holding mandal and district-level meetings with various associations of Telangana employees.

All these meetings begin with ministers and TRS MLAs announcing, "We are here to convey an important message from KCR.”

They go on to add, after a pause: “The CM will announce a 29 per cent fitment despite the Covid-induced financial crisis, though the PRC had recommended just 7.5 per cent. He will also announce an increase in retirement age from 58 to 61years. The retirement age raise will be applicable from this month itself. About 10,000 employees are due to retire on March 31 after attaining 58 years, but they will not. They will continue to work for three more years. This shows how employee-friendly our CM is. It's your duty and responsibility to support the CM in return by voting for the TRS in MLC polls".

The response is instant from employees unions. They are openly declaring their full support to the TRS in these meetings itself and giving a call to all their fellow colleagues to support the TRS as a 'thanksgiving gesture' to KCR for these sops.

TRS sources said KCR has devised a 'special strategy' to corner

opposition parties and attract employees and students towards TRS at this crucial stage of polling.

Ministers and party MLAs held meetings on Wednesday with employees unions in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. These meetings will go on until March 12, the last day of campaigning.

The highlight of all these programmes was of employees conducting a 'ksheerabhishekam' (pouring milk on the portraits of KCR and KTR) as a thanksgiving gesture for sops which were more than their expectations.