Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Mar 11, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Mamata Banerjee with injuries on her legs and forehead, was later brought to Kolkata in a Green Corridor and was admitted to SSKM Hospital
Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)
 Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

Kolkata: Hours after filing her nomination in Nandigram, the hot seat of the West Bengal Assembly Election, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in an explosive claim, alleged that she was attacked by a group of men in a "conspiracy" in absence of the cops including the East Midnapore superintendent of police in the constituency on Wednesday evening leaving her injured.

The Trinamul Congress supremo, with injuries on her legs and forehead, was later brought to Kolkata in a Green Corridor and was admitted to Woodburn Ward in SSKM Hospital after she was wheeled in a stretcher. A five-member medical board is treating her. When governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to see the CM, he was greeted with 'Go Back' slogan. TMC has launched protests in the state also.

 

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. Ms Banerjee, who earlier had plans to return to Kolkata by Wednesday evening, changed her mind and decided to spend another night in Nandigram after filing her nomination at Haldia during the day and come back to the city on Thursday for the release of TMC manifesto.

In the evening she visited a religious festival in Ranichak where Kirtan was performed and also made a brief address in her bid to reach out to the public. Suddenly the CM, who is a Z-plus category protectee and is surrounded by a contingent of at least 25 security personnel in the close quarter, apparently fell down, according to sources close to her. She was later seen applying ice on her legs.

 

Seated on the front of her car, Ms Banerjee, while gasping for breath, told the media, "Standing beside my car, I was doing Namaskar. Suddenly four-five men blocked my car. They shoved and pushed me leaving me injured. My legs got swollen. It is paining very much."

Asked about any foul play, she added, "It was a conspiracy definitely. The attack was deliberate. No police were present there. Even the SP was not there. I will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission."

Later the CM was seen being carried out by her security personnel of the front seat and placed in the middle of the car. Without taking the name of the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Some people do not like Ms Banerjee to win again."

 

Questioning Ms Banerjee's version Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh wondered, "Who will attack her being the CM as well as the home minister of the state? How can someone attack the CM when a distance of two km is cleared for her movement wherever she visits? Moreover, she is a caretaker only now. If there was an attack on her really, the IPS officers who are in charge of her security should be suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

