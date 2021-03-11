Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2021 Budget session of Te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget session of Telangana legislature under COVID regulations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 11, 2021, 4:48 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 6:27 am IST
Special seating arrangements have been made to ensure physical distancing between legislators
The session involving both the houses will commence on March 15. (DC File Photo)
 The session involving both the houses will commence on March 15. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: The budget session of the Telangana state legislature will be held under Covid-19 safety protocols and restrictions, including strict physical distancing norms that were in place for the monsoon session in September 2020.

The session involving both the houses will commence on March 15. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday. Special seating arrangements have been made to ensure physical distancing between legislators.

 

"All the Covid-19 restrictions in force during the September
2020 session will be enforced now. All the MLAs and staff of the assembly have to undergo Covid tests. They will be allowed to attend the budget session only if their test reports are negative," Speaker Srinivas Reddy said.

He said instructions were issued to the security staff to not allow any gathering of people in assembly premises. The restrictions on media will continue. Media personnel have to undergo Covid tests and only those with negative reports are allowed entry.

 

Gunmen and the personal staff of MLAs will not be allowed inside the assembly premises. Ministers can bring personal secretaries as they have to assist ministers in providing information on their departments to answer queries raised by the Opposition parties.

Tags: telangana budget session, covid precaution, physical distancing, mask and sanitization, telangana assembly, telangana legislature, telangana budget from march 15
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


