Unruly Congress MPs' suspension revoked

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 3:09 pm IST
The seven congress members were suspended on March 5
Representational image (PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect.

The seven Congress members Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on march 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for gross misconduct.

 

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and passed by a voice vote.

Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

Tags: indian national congress, lok sabha budget session, om birla, minister of state for parliamentary affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


