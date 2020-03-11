Nation Politics 11 Mar 2020 Congress far removed ...
Nation, Politics

Congress far removed from reality: Scindia

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2020, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 4:28 pm IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP President JP Nadda, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Image- PTI)
 Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) is welcomed as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP President JP Nadda, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Image- PTI)

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after being inducted into the party by its president JP Nadda, Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the country's future is secure in his hands.

 

Talking about his decades-old association with the Congress, Scindia said he was hurt and distressed as he was not being able to serve the people in that party.

Attacking the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the dream which he along with his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.

“I would like to thank BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting me into the BJP family,” he said, adding that they had given him a platform to serve the people.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, bjp government, madhya pradesh bjp, madhya pradesh politics, jp nadda, congress-bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


