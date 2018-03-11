search on deccanchronicle.com
TD, TRS not to back YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s no-trust move

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 11, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Naidu had discussed this issue in the strategy committee headed by him and decided not to support the motion.
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam (TD) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, have decided not to support the proposed ‘No Confidence’ motion against the Central government to be moved by YSR Congress (YSRC) on Monday. 

YSR Congress has decided to move a ‘No Confidence’ motion against the Central Government for not granting ‘Special Category’ status to AP as assured in the Parliament at the time of state bifurcation.  

 

YSRC had earlier decided to move this motion on March 21 but with the latest political developments, it has advanced it to March 12. YSRC Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested AP Chief Minister and TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to support the ‘No Confidence’ motion.  

Naidu had discussed this issue in the strategy committee headed by him and decided not to support the motion. 

In last week, the Parliament could not transact any business as the proceedings were continuously stalled by opposition members, including TD, TRS and YSRC with their demands. 

AP CM Naidu opined that with the ‘No Confidence’ motion, nothing will happen to the Central government and at the same time, there will be no benefit to AP also. 

Moreover, the AP CM feels that if ‘No Confidence’ motion will come for discussion in the House, other Opposition members will give priority to Punjab National Bank fraud issue in the discussion and Special Status to AP will fade down.

TRS has nothing to do with the No Confidence motion. A senior TRS leader said that their party will support demands for Special status to AP but will not back the No Confidence motion. 

AP Minister and TD Strategy Committee member K Atchennaidu said that their party will not support the No Confidence motion going to be moved by YSRCP. 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said ,”We have our own agenda. Why should we join the YSRCP’s agenda? We will continue our fight in Parliament for Special Status to AP. 

TRS MP A.P. Jitendar Reddy said that they have their own priorities. “Why should we support the No Confidence motion?” he asked.  

Meanwhile in AP, out of 25 MPs, YSRCP has eight, TD has 15 and BJP has two MP strength. In Telangana, out of 17 MPs, TRS has 14 (after defections from the TD, Congress and YSRCP), MIM, BJP and Congress have once each. 

Procedure for No Confidence Motion

Any member can give a written notice and the Speaker shall read the motion of No Confidence in the House and ask all those persons to rise who favour that the motion be taken up. If there are 50 MPs in favour, the speaker allots a date for discussing the motion. The motion of No Confidence is required to be taken up within 10 days from the date on which it is granted by the House.

Tags: telugu desam, ysrc, ys jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




