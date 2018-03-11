TD and TRS decide not to attend dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam (TD) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) did not get any invitation till Saturday for the much-hyped dinner to be hosted by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi has decided to host dinner to all Opposition parties on March 13 in Delhi. In fact, TD and TRS leaders were not expecting an invitation from the Congress to the dinner. The TD in Andhra Pradesh and TRS in Telangana are arch rivals of the Congress. Both have decided not to attend the dinner even if they receive an invitation.

TRS chief and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is busy with the formation of the Third Front as alternative to the BJP and the Congress at the National-level.

“I don’t think the Congress will extend an invitation to the TRS. We are also not expecting an invitation from the Congress,” TRS MP A.P. Jitendar Reddy said.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that if at all Congress invites them for the dinner, they will not attend. Meanwhile, TD MP C.M. Ramesh said that they did not receive any invitation from the Congress for the dinner.