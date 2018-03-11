AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to back TRS leaders in Rajya Sabha polls

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) decided to support candidates nominated by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday the decision on Twitter. “MIM party has decided to support TRS party candidates in Rajya Sabha elections,” his tweet said.

The elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana would be held on March 23 and the last date for filing nominations was March 12.

The elections followed the completion of terms of Congress member R. Ananda Bhaskar and TD’s C.M. Ramesh. The third seat fell vacant after the passing away of Congress MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

The AIMIM was the first party to come out and openly welcome the Third Front plans of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Pune police issues notice to MIM chief

AIMIM chief Asadudd-in Owaisi lamented that the Pune police was curbing his fundamental right. He vented his anger after the poli-ce served him a notice under Section 149 of CrPC, minutes before he was to address a public meeting at Azad college in Pune.

Mr Owaisi expressed his anguish through social media and said, “I have been again served a ‘love letter’, by Pune City Police on the stage of the public mee-ting which is being held for Tahafuz Shariat and Islah-e-Mashaira. It is shocking and is an atte-mpt to curb my fundamental right. I hope the national leaders of the Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena are also given notices!”

During previous visits to the city, the Hyderabad MP was issued such notices by the local police in Pune. The section gives the authority to the police to issue a notice to prevent cognizable offences.