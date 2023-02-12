  
Modi calls Congress, Left poll pact in Tripura unholy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 1:13 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during roadshow ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, in Gomati district on Saturday, (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the Left and the Congress for "betraying" Tripura as he cautioned the voters of the poll-bound state to not get swayed by the lies being spread by the two alliance partners and others against the ruling BJP, which is fighting a tough battle in the northeastern state where voting for Assembly elections is scheduled on February 16.

Batting for the "double engine" BJP government, the PM listed the benefits the northeastern state has witnessed since the first BJP government came to power in 2018. He said that the Left and the Congress, who are political rivals in Kerala, have joined hands in Tripura to stop the BJP government’s welfare schemes in the state.

Chiding the Left-Congress alliance, Mr Modi, in a veiled reference to the new entrant in the Assembly elections -- TIPRA Motha, cautioned the voters to beware of the "vote cutters", while reminding how the state suffered during Left and Congress rules.

Emphasising on "trishakti" -- awaas, arogya and aamdani (housing, health and income), Mr Modi said his party has ended the atmosphere of fear and a culture of 'chanda' (donations) in Tripura. The PM sounded confident of his party's second innings in the state as he asserted that the people of Tripura will act as an armour and defend the BJP from the lies thrown at it by the Opposition parties.

In a multi-corner contest, where numerically dominant tribals are being aggressively wooed by the Left-Congress alliance, TIPRA Motha and the TMC, Mr Modi's rallies were seen as a final push by the ruling BJP to win over the tribal communities of the state and others and form a second term government in the state.

The PM, who just days ago in Parliament had highlighted how his government has included the tribals in the development path of the country while they were ignored by other political parties, cited how the double-engine government has benefited the state, which suffered during the previous Congress and Left governments' rule.

The PM also tweeted a video of the rousing welcome he received in the state, with hundreds of people lining up along the way to greet and wave at him, which he described as "BJP all the way in Tripura."

"Old players of misgovernance have joined hands for 'chanda' (donation). Those fighting "kushti" (wrestling) in Kerala have done "dosti" (friendship) in Tripura...  The opposition wants to divide the votes. Some small vote-cutter parties are waiting for the election results, hoping to get their price. Those out with dreams of horse-trading, lock them in their homes now itself," the PM said at the election rally in Radhakishorepur in Gomati district.

The PM said "double engine ki sarkaar" has provided 3 lakh houses in the state, while 5 lakh poor people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and toilets were constructed in more than 4 lakh houses. He said that more than 2 lakh farmers have benefited from various schemes in the state and reminded the public that the first dental college in the state was built under the BJP government.

The PM said that in Gomati district alone, "80 crores has been credited to the bank accounts of around 40,000 farmers, without any "cut" or "donation".

"Earlier, the CPI(M) cadres used to control police stations, while the BJP established rule of law in the state... Earlier, the condition of women in the state was miserable. Now, they can come out of their homes with heads held high," he said.

The PM said that as there is peace in Tripura, employment opportunities are also increasing, whereas the Left and Congress had shattered the dreams of youths, forcing many to migrate.

"Your votes will keep the Leftists away from power and ensure the continuance of double-engine government in Tripura," he added.

Listing the initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Mr Modi said that Tripura's economy will massively benefit from the Act East policy of the Centre and it will soon become the gateway to Southeast Asia.

