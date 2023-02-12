  
Oust KCR from power to reap welfare benefits, Kishan urges people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 7:20 am IST
BJP leader Kishan Reddy.interacts with women during a road corner meeting as part of the party's outreach programme Praja Gosha-BJP Bharosa at Warasiguda cross roads. (P. Surendra/DC)
 BJP leader Kishan Reddy.interacts with women during a road corner meeting as part of the party's outreach programme Praja Gosha-BJP Bharosa at Warasiguda cross roads. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy said that integrated development of Telangana can be possible only when Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is ousted from power. The Kalvakuntla family that has captured Telangana is like a ‘shani’ for the state, he said.

Participating in a street-corner meeting as part of Praja Gosha-BJP Bharosa programme at Warasiguda here on Saturday, he said that the people of Telangana have given ample time to Rao to serve their interests but he has been misusing power from the day he took over. For one who has not even realised the aspirations of Telangana martyrs, the people should stop getting deceived by Rao any further by voting him out in the next Assembly elections, he said.

The Chief Minister’s family constructed lavish farmhouses and own houses but failed to provide the much-hyped double bedroom houses to the poor, he said.

Despite vast revenue the state government has spent precious little on taking up developmental works in Hyderabad, Reddy said.

The BJP leader alleged that BRS leaders were involved in land grabbing, and were patronizing the sand and liquor mafia. Ill-gotten wealth is being used to attract leaders from other parties into BRS, he criticised.

Former mayor Banda Karthika Reddy, Mahankali district BJP president Shyam Sunder Goud, Nagu Rao Namoji and others were present.

Tags: g. kishan reddy, praja gosa bjp bharosa, bjp telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

