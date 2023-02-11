Miscreants pelt stone on Vande Bharat train in Mahabubabad

Some unidentified persons pelted stones at the express train as it was leaving Secunderabad railway station for Visakhapatnam, causing the glasses of the fourth number of railway coach C-4 of train 20833 to be damaged in the incident.(Representational DC Image)

WARANGAL: Some miscreants pelted stones at the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express as it passed between the Mahabubabad and Garla railway stations in the Mahabubabad district on Friday.

Some unidentified persons pelted stones at the express train as it was leaving Secunderabad railway station for Visakhapatnam, causing the glasses of the fourth number of railway coach C-4 of train 20833 to be damaged in the incident.

After receiving the information, railway officials rushed to the scene and began an investigation. They stated that no passengers on the train were injured and that everyone was safe.

It should be noted that this is the second incident in less than a week. The same incident happened in the Khammam district on February 4 when the train arrived at the Khammam railway station.

Officials identified three people who threw stones at the Vande Bharat express train in Khammam and launched a manhunt to apprehend them.