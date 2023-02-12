  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 11 Feb 2023 KCR has made U-turn ...
Nation, Politics

KCR has made U-turn on podu lands: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Congress would continue to keep its fight on getting podu land for tribals, PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s announcement of 11.5 lakh acres land distribution came in the wake of the party’s solidarity with the STs’ struggle.

Addressing a street-corner meeting attended by a massive crowd at Jagadamba centre in Yellandu after visiting Jawahar Khani open cast mines during his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ yatra, Reddy said that the support being extended by Congress was worrying Rao as the tribals could vote for Congress candidates.

“Those lands which were distributed by the Congress earlier were snatched in the name of Haritha Haram and by dubbing them forest land. The tribals were subjected to torture and physical assault. When the Congress comes to power we will ensure that tribals will get their due,” he said.

He alleged that those attending the yatra were being threatened by BRS leaders, who were not able to digest the response he had been getting.

“MLAs will be driven away from this forest when the tribals rise. KCR should know that they are not asking for shares from his earnings but the lands that their forefathers had ploughed,” he said.     

The TPCC president alleged that local MLA Haripriya Banoth had created hurdles for projects like Seeta Rama lift irrigation project as she did not get her cut of 30 per cent.

The chargesheet released against the local MLA alleged that sand, brick and coal being smuggled and sold at high prices by her men. The MLA’s husband is not only involved in extortion from coal workers but also collects Rs 40,000 for each borewell drilled in  the constituency, the Congress leader alleged.

 

...
Tags: podu lands, chief minister k chandrashekar rao, a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Revanth hints poll tie-up with Left parties
BRS leaders involved in land grab: Revanth
Club Cong MLAs defection with poachgate case: Revanth to DGP

Latest From Nation

Measures are being initiated to reduce annual average particulate matter pollution to less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre. (Photo: PTI)

Air pollution in AP to reach safe levels by 2026

YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Tadipatri politics continues to be on boil

Magunta Raghava Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Magunta Raghava Reddy actively involved in Delhi liquor scam: ED

KTR says the charges should be on par with RTC fares. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt will not accept unreasonable hike in Metro Rail fares: KTR



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul: Adani’s wealth grew massively in Modi’s tenure

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi displays a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with industrialist Gautam Adani in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Pressure cookers, digital clocks... freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the Model Code of Conduct comes into force from the day the election dates are announced but there are ways to curb such practices even before the poll process kicks in. (Image credit: www.ceo.karnataka.gov.in)

From Chandra Shekhar to Rahul, road politicians took to capture people's imagination

Advani's Bharat Uday Yatra highlighted India's achievements under the reign of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It did not pay the expected electoral dividend as the BJP suffered defeat in Lok Sabha polls and the UPA-I came to power. — DC Archives

BJP eyes 60 LS seats for 5k minority members in each

National president of the BJP's minority morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (Photo: Twitter)

Tripura Congress to raise Old Pension Scheme as main campaign issue

The state unit of Tripura Congress is taking no chances and wants senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in the state.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->